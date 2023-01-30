DBR: Monday, January 30th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Takes on the Longhorns

Big Monday two weeks in a row? Tonight at 8PM the Bears take on UT in Austin. This will be the first time Baylor plays UT in the new Moody Center in Austin. Sic ‘Em!!

Women’s Basketball Dominates Texas Tech

The ladies took care of business in Lubbock on Saturday, steamrolling Texas Tech 79-59. Five players scored in double digits: Jaden Owen (16), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (16), Caitlin Bickle (14), Sarah Andrews (13), and Bella Fontleroy (10).

Caitlin Bickle and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs each had a double-double as well!

Big 12 > SEC

No surprise, but the best basketball conference in the nation showed out on Saturday, going 7-3 in the SEC-Big 12 matchups.

We end the #SECBig12Challenge with a

5-3-2 annual Challenge Record and a 55-44 overall win record pic.twitter.com/W85v6C9vOD — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 29, 2023

Baylor did their part in the competition, defeating Arkansas 67-64. The Ferrell Center was rocking Saturday afternoon, with 10,627 fans in attendance.

Busy Weekend for Tennis!

This weekend there was plenty of tennis action at the Hurd as both men’s tennis competed in ITA Kickoff Weekend and women’s tennis traveled to Austin for competition. The men won both games this weekend, including an upset against #9 ranked Florida State on Saturday. The women went 1-1, defeating Loyola Marymount on Friday before dropping a tough match against #1 ranked Texas on Saturday.

With their performance this weekend, the men’s squad has punched their ticket to the ITA Indoor Championship!

Equestrian Rides Away With Two More Wins!

Equestrian was busy this weekend, hosting back-to-back meets at the Willis Equestrian Center. Friday started off strong with a 15-2 win over #9 ranked UT Martin.

The dominating performance continued on Saturday as the Bears defeated South Dakota State 17-3. The combined 32 points scored in back-to-back meets set a program record! Congrats ladies!

ODB Mailbag

Another week, another mailbag! Drop all of your questions in the comments.

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday y’all! Sic UT!!