DBR: Monday, January 30th, 2023

Men’s Basketball Takes on the Longhorns
Big Monday two weeks in a row? Tonight at 8PM the Bears take on UT in Austin. This will be the first time Baylor plays UT in the new Moody Center in Austin. Sic ‘Em!!
Southbound Bears #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/sY69fj1x3j— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 29, 2023
Women’s Basketball Dominates Texas Tech
The ladies took care of business in Lubbock on Saturday, steamrolling Texas Tech 79-59. Five players scored in double digits: Jaden Owen (16), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (16), Caitlin Bickle (14), Sarah Andrews (13), and Bella Fontleroy (10).
Road work complete ♀️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/A1RHuVm6Si— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 28, 2023
Caitlin Bickle and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs each had a double-double as well!
DOUBLE TROUBLE #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/oAD0KPYi4l— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 29, 2023
Big 12 > SEC
No surprise, but the best basketball conference in the nation showed out on Saturday, going 7-3 in the SEC-Big 12 matchups.
. .— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 29, 2023
We end the #SECBig12Challenge with a
5-3-2 annual Challenge Record and a 55-44 overall win record pic.twitter.com/W85v6C9vOD
Baylor did their part in the competition, defeating Arkansas 67-64. The Ferrell Center was rocking Saturday afternoon, with 10,627 fans in attendance.
Highlights from yesterday's #SECBig12Challenge victory ⤵️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Ogr3t8Tjqw— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 29, 2023
Busy Weekend for Tennis!
This weekend there was plenty of tennis action at the Hurd as both men’s tennis competed in ITA Kickoff Weekend and women’s tennis traveled to Austin for competition. The men won both games this weekend, including an upset against #9 ranked Florida State on Saturday. The women went 1-1, defeating Loyola Marymount on Friday before dropping a tough match against #1 ranked Texas on Saturday.
Play it back ▶️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/qJJsDBHCMX— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 29, 2023
With their performance this weekend, the men’s squad has punched their ticket to the ITA Indoor Championship!
Squad. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/PIFM2ck86y— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 29, 2023
Equestrian Rides Away With Two More Wins!
Equestrian was busy this weekend, hosting back-to-back meets at the Willis Equestrian Center. Friday started off strong with a 15-2 win over #9 ranked UT Martin.
BEARS WIN BIG IN WACO! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/V7Bluh4eo6— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 27, 2023
The dominating performance continued on Saturday as the Bears defeated South Dakota State 17-3. The combined 32 points scored in back-to-back meets set a program record! Congrats ladies!
Absolute. Dominance. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/oDwiIrYtrz— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 28, 2023
ODB Mailbag
Another week, another mailbag! Drop all of your questions in the comments.
ODB Mailbag - Basketball Stretch Run Edition: Questions Needed! https://t.co/MO6FTkNXVu pic.twitter.com/eUmdzh51NJ— BNT (@BearNTex) January 29, 2023
Bear of the Day
January 28, 2023
Happy Monday y’all! Sic UT!!
