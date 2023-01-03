DBR: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

Women’s Basketball Takes on Oklahoma

Tonight the Bears look to keep the momentum rolling as they take on Oklahoma in Norman. They take the court tonight at 6PM on ESPN+.

Keyonte George Earns Newcomer of the Week Honors

For the second time this season, Keyonte George has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors. George averaged 18.5 points per game last week.

Snaxx Johnson Announces Transfer

Baylor cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson announced he will be entering the transfer portal.

Jalen Pitre Puts Up Record Numbers in Rookie Season

Jalen Pitre is the first rookie to have five interceptions and more than 125 tackles. It’s been a stellar season for Pitre, and it’s awesome to see him thrive at the next level. Tragic that he’s on such a terrible team (I’m a Texans fan I can say this), but glad he’s doing so well.

125+ tackles

5 INTs



First rookie in NFL history to ever do it ‍ pic.twitter.com/ghp4cUh76o — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 2, 2023

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Recap

Last week nonconference wrapped up and the real season began. Check out Jed’s recap and updated power rankings.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 8 Recap and Power Rankings | Bears slip to close out 2022 https://t.co/n63TIw7nlo pic.twitter.com/iNRubyy70l — ODB (@OurDailyBears) January 2, 2023

Pray for Damar Hamlin

In case you missed it, last night during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance, and eventually the rest of the game was cancelled. It’s a super scary thing to happen, so be sure to keep Hamlin and his family in your prayers.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Bear of the Day