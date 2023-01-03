DBR: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

Women’s Basketball Takes on Oklahoma
Tonight the Bears look to keep the momentum rolling as they take on Oklahoma in Norman. They take the court tonight at 6PM on ESPN+.
Starting the new year in Norman #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/yVcwbEW65O— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 2, 2023
Keyonte George Earns Newcomer of the Week Honors
For the second time this season, Keyonte George has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors. George averaged 18.5 points per game last week.
Another @Big12Conference Newcomer of the Week honor for Key— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 2, 2023
https://t.co/ZRPGhr5yOX#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Sz42JqI0Gm
Snaxx Johnson Announces Transfer
Baylor cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson announced he will be entering the transfer portal.
January 2, 2023
Jalen Pitre Puts Up Record Numbers in Rookie Season
Jalen Pitre is the first rookie to have five interceptions and more than 125 tackles. It’s been a stellar season for Pitre, and it’s awesome to see him thrive at the next level. Tragic that he’s on such a terrible team (I’m a Texans fan I can say this), but glad he’s doing so well.
125+ tackles— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 2, 2023
5 INTs
First rookie in NFL history to ever do it pic.twitter.com/ghp4cUh76o
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Recap
Last week nonconference wrapped up and the real season began. Check out Jed’s recap and updated power rankings.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 8 Recap and Power Rankings | Bears slip to close out 2022 https://t.co/n63TIw7nlo pic.twitter.com/iNRubyy70l— ODB (@OurDailyBears) January 2, 2023
Pray for Damar Hamlin
In case you missed it, last night during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance, and eventually the rest of the game was cancelled. It’s a super scary thing to happen, so be sure to keep Hamlin and his family in your prayers.
The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023
Bear of the Day
December 30, 2022
Loading comments...