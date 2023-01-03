 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s Basketball Takes on Oklahoma

Tonight the Bears look to keep the momentum rolling as they take on Oklahoma in Norman. They take the court tonight at 6PM on ESPN+.

Keyonte George Earns Newcomer of the Week Honors

For the second time this season, Keyonte George has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors. George averaged 18.5 points per game last week.

Snaxx Johnson Announces Transfer

Baylor cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson announced he will be entering the transfer portal.

Jalen Pitre Puts Up Record Numbers in Rookie Season

Jalen Pitre is the first rookie to have five interceptions and more than 125 tackles. It’s been a stellar season for Pitre, and it’s awesome to see him thrive at the next level. Tragic that he’s on such a terrible team (I’m a Texans fan I can say this), but glad he’s doing so well.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Recap

Last week nonconference wrapped up and the real season began. Check out Jed’s recap and updated power rankings.

Pray for Damar Hamlin

In case you missed it, last night during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance, and eventually the rest of the game was cancelled. It’s a super scary thing to happen, so be sure to keep Hamlin and his family in your prayers.

Bear of the Day

