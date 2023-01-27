DBR: Friday, January 27th, 2023

Immortal Ten Set to be Honored
Be on the lookout for the familiar names such as Castellaw, Dillow, and Winchester on the back of our men’s jersey’s Saturday night while they play Arkansas and honor the ten men who died on the bus crash so long ago. For they are the we of us.
On Saturday, we honor the Immortal Ten in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Ferrell Center.#SicEmpic.twitter.com/BRbwxx1pDZ— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 27, 2023
Dave’s Not So Hot Take
Dave’s Hot Chicken knows what’s up.
Big 12 Basketball > literally everyone else— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 26, 2023
This is probably the easiest ' you can stand behind heading into this weekend's Big 12/SEC Challenge #SicEm | @hotchickendaves pic.twitter.com/w7mHW7G2hS
Pop Out at Equestrian
SO MUCH going on at Willis this weekend. You’re missing out if you don’t make it.
It's all happening at the Willis this weekend!— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 26, 2023
Photo Ops
Raffle
Food Trucks
☕️ Coffee Cart
Face Painters
Pony Rides#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8d3tekNza2
One Year Ago This Week
Jordan Lewis led our women to a dominant win over ISU at home. Please come back :(
— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 26, 2023
Jan. 23, 2022: Behind 24 points from senior Jordan Lewis, No. 15 @BaylorWBB shot lights out and dominated No. 7 Iowa State in Waco to earn its first top-10 win of the Nicki Collen era, 87-61. #SicEm | @TXFBinsurance pic.twitter.com/xBrSyg9U0A
Baseball Season Tix!!!
Baylor Family, we need you at Baylor Ballpark this spring as we build this thing #Together— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) January 26, 2023
Get your season tickets today and come cheer on the Brazos Boys in 2023!
: https://t.co/w7fuNYV1mB#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/mcZYgb6CMj
Free Cane’s?
I’d do anything for a box combo right now. No joke...
Get on out to the Hurd tomorrow evening -- you don't wanna miss out! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mEq9clk5fq— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 26, 2023
#PersonOverPlayer
Grateful to serve the Waco community. Our guys spent some time helping out at @SalArmyWaco #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/xq5TXyrwyo— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 26, 2023
Let’s tear up this weekend Baylor Nation! Hope you all have a great day. Sic ‘em.
