DBR: Friday, January 27th, 2023

Immortal Ten Set to be Honored

Be on the lookout for the familiar names such as Castellaw, Dillow, and Winchester on the back of our men’s jersey’s Saturday night while they play Arkansas and honor the ten men who died on the bus crash so long ago. For they are the we of us.

On Saturday, we honor the Immortal Ten in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Ferrell Center.#SicEmpic.twitter.com/BRbwxx1pDZ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 27, 2023

Dave’s Not So Hot Take

Dave’s Hot Chicken knows what’s up.

Big 12 Basketball > literally everyone else



This is probably the easiest ' you can stand behind heading into this weekend's Big 12/SEC Challenge #SicEm | @hotchickendaves pic.twitter.com/w7mHW7G2hS — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 26, 2023

Pop Out at Equestrian

SO MUCH going on at Willis this weekend. You’re missing out if you don’t make it.

It's all happening at the Willis this weekend!



Photo Ops

Raffle

Food Trucks

☕️ Coffee Cart

Face Painters

Pony Rides#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8d3tekNza2 — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 26, 2023

One Year Ago This Week

Jordan Lewis led our women to a dominant win over ISU at home. Please come back :(





Jan. 23, 2022: Behind 24 points from senior Jordan Lewis, No. 15 @BaylorWBB shot lights out and dominated No. 7 Iowa State in Waco to earn its first top-10 win of the Nicki Collen era, 87-61. #SicEm | @TXFBinsurance pic.twitter.com/xBrSyg9U0A — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 26, 2023

Baseball Season Tix!!!

Baylor Family, we need you at Baylor Ballpark this spring as we build this thing #Together



Get your season tickets today and come cheer on the Brazos Boys in 2023!



: https://t.co/w7fuNYV1mB#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/mcZYgb6CMj — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) January 26, 2023

Free Cane’s?

I’d do anything for a box combo right now. No joke...

Get on out to the Hurd tomorrow evening -- you don't wanna miss out! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mEq9clk5fq — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 26, 2023

#PersonOverPlayer

Grateful to serve the Waco community. Our guys spent some time helping out at @SalArmyWaco #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/xq5TXyrwyo — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 26, 2023

Let’s tear up this weekend Baylor Nation! Hope you all have a great day. Sic ‘em.