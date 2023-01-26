DBR: Thursday, January 26th, 2023

Ja’Kobe Walter: McDonald’s All-American!

Class of 2023 signee Ja’Kobe Walter was named a McDonald’s All-American. This is the third consecutive year a future Baylor Bear has earned All-American honors. Keyonte George (2022) and Kendall Brown (2021) were also McDonald’s All-Americans before coming to Baylor.

Top-Ranked Volleyball Recruits Coming Soon. . .

Baylor volleyball has a fantastic recruiting class for the Class of 2023, and that was affirmed by PrepVolleyball’s Top 150 Class of 2023 Rankings. Outside hitters Kyndal Stowers (#15), Kendal Murphy (#16), and Harley Kreck (#24) all earned a spot on the list.

Check it out! We've got 3️⃣ incoming freshmen ranked in the top 25 of PrepVolleyball's Top 150 from the 2023 Class! Congrats ladies!



1️⃣5️⃣ @KyndalStowers

1️⃣6️⃣ @kendal_murphyy

— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) January 25, 2023

Men’s Tennis Ranked #12 in Latest ITA Poll

Basketball Action Continues

Coming off a huge win against Kansas on Monday night, the Bears will take the court again on Saturday for a SOLD OUT game against Arkansas in the Big 12-SEC challenge. Keep the energy from Monday going and come support the Bears!

— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 25, 2023

Bill Self L

Sports are a bit slow this week, so let’s take this time to reflect on Monday night’s game some more. I don’t think a professional lip reader is required to see what Coach Self has to say about Baylor. God Bless.

“They are so much better than us”

-Bill Self. Come get your guy @BarstoolKU

— Barstool SicEm (@BarstoolSicEm) January 24, 2023

OurDailyBaller

ODB’s second-best DBR writer Will Boles tore it up at the SLC last night in his first intramural basketball game of the season. He grabbed eight rebounds, one steal, and took a charge in the team’s 46-32 win. On to the next!

Happy Thursday y’all! Have a fantastic day!