DBR: Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

BIG MONDAY HOME DUB!

In a fantastic home win, Baylor defeated Kansas 75-69. LJ Cryer was a star on offensive, scoring 22 points. Adam Flagler was also hot, scoring 17 points. Tonight’s win is Baylor’s FIFTH IN A ROW, a great bounce back after starting conference 0-3.

Legends and Future Legends in the House

Baylor alumni Quincy Acy and Mark Vital were at the Ferrell Center for the big matchup!

Also sitting courtside were Ja’Kobe Walter and Miro Little, Baylor recruits that will be on the court next season.

Home Court Advantage

The Ferrell Center was ROCKIN last night for the White Out game! The student section was completely sold out, and the fans were loud. Keep the energy going for the rest of our home games this season!

This is the second coolest thing Baylor has done for K-State basketball this season pic.twitter.com/0Z3LRQ4vLL — 785 Sports - K-State (@785SportsKSU) January 24, 2023

Fans are having a good time in Waco tonight. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/r6ohPBHyhH — Sarah Rogers (@SarahRogersBU) January 24, 2023

Strong Spring Start for Women’s Golf

Women’s golf started off their spring season with a great showing at the Match in the Desert. The Bears finished third overall, behind #15 Arizona and #22 UCLA, who tied for first place. Baylor was the highest-finishing Big 12 team of the match. Congrats ladies!

Strong start to the spring for the s!



️: https://t.co/HtD1yOvFgL #SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 24, 2023

Women’s Tennis Earns Two More Wins!

Coming off a two-game win on Sunday, women’s tennis kept the momentum going, defeating both DePaul and Rice 4-3 today.

ANITA, ARE YOU KIDDING!?



The sophomore goes 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 on No. 2 to win it for the Bears!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/4V01qufhYP — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 24, 2023

Littlepage-Bugget Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Does this headline sound familiar? It should, because Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season! She averaged 12.5 points and 9 rebounds in Baylor’s two games last week.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is none other than LJ Cryer. Cryer played a great game and was unstoppable from deep.

What a fun Monday!! Sic ‘Em!