DBR: Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

BIG MONDAY HOME DUB!
In a fantastic home win, Baylor defeated Kansas 75-69. LJ Cryer was a star on offensive, scoring 22 points. Adam Flagler was also hot, scoring 17 points. Tonight’s win is Baylor’s FIFTH IN A ROW, a great bounce back after starting conference 0-3.
No. 17 Baylor holds on vs. No. 9 Kansas‼️ @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/0BQX2Chnui— ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2023
Legends and Future Legends in the House
Baylor alumni Quincy Acy and Mark Vital were at the Ferrell Center for the big matchup!
Baylor legends #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/JtnTDg5vUM— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 24, 2023
Also sitting courtside were Ja’Kobe Walter and Miro Little, Baylor recruits that will be on the court next season.
Future Bears in the building #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/jTYMNab6Ho— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 24, 2023
Home Court Advantage
The Ferrell Center was ROCKIN last night for the White Out game! The student section was completely sold out, and the fans were loud. Keep the energy going for the rest of our home games this season!
This is the second coolest thing Baylor has done for K-State basketball this season pic.twitter.com/0Z3LRQ4vLL— 785 Sports - K-State (@785SportsKSU) January 24, 2023
Fans are having a good time in Waco tonight. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/r6ohPBHyhH— Sarah Rogers (@SarahRogersBU) January 24, 2023
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/iIscM3flPJ— Jenna (@jenp108) January 24, 2023
Strong Spring Start for Women’s Golf
Women’s golf started off their spring season with a great showing at the Match in the Desert. The Bears finished third overall, behind #15 Arizona and #22 UCLA, who tied for first place. Baylor was the highest-finishing Big 12 team of the match. Congrats ladies!
Strong start to the spring for the s!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 24, 2023
️: https://t.co/HtD1yOvFgL #SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Women’s Tennis Earns Two More Wins!
Coming off a two-game win on Sunday, women’s tennis kept the momentum going, defeating both DePaul and Rice 4-3 today.
ANITA, ARE YOU KIDDING!?— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 24, 2023
The sophomore goes 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 on No. 2 to win it for the Bears!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/4V01qufhYP
Littlepage-Bugget Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
Does this headline sound familiar? It should, because Darianna Littlepage-Buggs has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season! She averaged 12.5 points and 9 rebounds in Baylor’s two games last week.
For the third time this season, @DariannaBuggs22 is your #Big12WBB Freshman of the Week!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 23, 2023
️ https://t.co/JR1fHirOCG#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/xIAuyhyc7M
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is none other than LJ Cryer. Cryer played a great game and was unstoppable from deep.
Sees a gap, goes shopping ➡️ @LjCryer— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 24, 2023
ESPN#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/SLAElh59q5
January 23, 2023
What a fun Monday!! Sic ‘Em!
