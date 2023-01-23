DBR: Monday, January 23rd, 2023

WHITE OUT AT THE FERRELL!

Tonight is a major matchup as the Kansas Jayhawks come to Waco. Baylor will look to keep their four-game win streak rolling tonight. Wear white and be loud!!

Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season Today

Women’s golf is in Arizona today to play at the Match in the Desert. It’s a Big 12 versus Pac 12 matchup, with Baylor, TCU, and Kansas representing the Big 12 and Arizona, Arizona State, and UCLA representing the Pac 12.

️ Loaded up and headed west to open the spring season! #SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AFALoqPLP0 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 20, 2023

Men’s Basketball Gets Big Win in Norman

The Bears took care of business on the road, beating Oklahoma 62-60. Adam Flager led the team in scoring with 16 points, including a clutch 3-pointer to seal the deal at the end of the game.

Women’s Basketball Drops Game to Texas

The Bears couldn’t hang with the Longhorns, losing 55-68. Things were close to start off, with the teams tied at the end of the first quarter and Texas only having a two point advantage at the half. The Longhorns opened things up in the second half though, outscoring Baylor by 11.

Former Baylor guard Didi Richards was back home at the Ferrell last night to support the Bears. It was great having her back!

Track & Field Shows Out in New Mexico

Baylor had a strong showing at Saturday’s indoor track meet. Cole Hardan set a new personal best and program record in the shot put with a throw of 18.19 meters. In addition to record-breaking throws, the Bears earned some hardware with transfer Annamaria Kostarellis winning gold in the mile, Ben Conacher going home with gold in pole vault, Koi Johnson earning silver in triple jump, Lily Williams snagging silver in the 600 meters, and Drew Snyder getting bronze in the mile. Congrats!!

Baylor’s Performers of the Meet were Nathaniel Ezekiel and Lily Williams.

:



▪️ Nathaniel Ezekiel, 46.57 in the 400m

▪️ Lily Williams, 1:27.57 in the 600m#SicEm pic.twitter.com/it6xFbe9vG — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 22, 2023

Men’s Tennis Drops Match Against Virginia

Women’s Tennis

Women’s tennis got off to a great start this weekend, going 2-0 with wins against Houston and UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday y’all! Time to Sic Kansas and have a great week!