DBR: Monday, January 2nd, 2023

Bears Close Out 2022 With a Win!

The Ferrell Center was painted gold on Saturday as women’s basketball took care of business, beating TCU 64-42 and earning their first conference win of the season! Caitlin Bickle led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews both scored in double digits.

Men’s Basketball Loses Tough Game in Ames

Baylor dropped their first conference game on Saturday with a loss to Iowa State. Flagler had a strong game, but it wasn’t enough to put the Bears on top. Time to bounce back against TCU this week!

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview

Here’s a look at the upcoming action for the Big 12!

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Award Predictions and Superlatives

Jed gave us his predictions for All-Big 12 Team and other awards before basketball season started. Now that we’ve seen these teams compete, check out his updated predictions.

ODB Mailbag

Basketball season is in full swing, plus we have some new hires for Baylor football. Drop any questions you have in the comments!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Caitlin Bickle. Bickle had a fantastic game against TCU, making threes and playing lock down defense.

First DBR of 2023, how crazy is that?? I hope everyone had a fun weekend and here’s to 2023 being the best year yet!