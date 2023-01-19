DBR: Thursday, January 19th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with Big Home Win!

Tonight was a fantastic bounce back for Baylor as they beat Kansas State 69-48. Ja’Mee Asberry played fantastic defense, holding K-State’s leading scorer to only 13 points. The Bears take the court again on Sunday as they host Texas at 4PM.

McDonald’s All American Nominees!

Baylor class of 2023 commits Miro Little and Ja’Kobe Walter have been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game!

Tennis Holds Steady in the Polls

After two wins in Week 1, men’s tennis is holding strong at #11 in the ITA Coaches Poll.

Preseason Big 12 Poll Released

The coaches have voted, and Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 conference preseason poll! Defending national champion Oklahoma came in first. Only

Another Day, Another Baylor Football Commitment

Isaiah Dunson officially signed his commitment to join the Bears. The cornerback from Tucker, Georgia is a transfer from the University of Miami.

Sit Down with Dale Bonner

Branden got a chance to sit down with Dale Bonner in his most recent interview. Check out what Bonner had to say about his journey to Baylor, sneakers, and more.

Sit Down With Baylor MBB Guard Dale Bonner

Bear of the Day

