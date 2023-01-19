DBR: Thursday, January 19th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with Big Home Win!
Tonight was a fantastic bounce back for Baylor as they beat Kansas State 69-48. Ja’Mee Asberry played fantastic defense, holding K-State’s leading scorer to only 13 points. The Bears take the court again on Sunday as they host Texas at 4PM.
What a game from your Bears! See y'all Sunday! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/oGPQMttJLg— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 19, 2023
McDonald’s All American Nominees!
Baylor class of 2023 commits Miro Little and Ja’Kobe Walter have been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game!
— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 18, 2023
Congrats @MiroLittle23 and @JaKobeWalter1 on being named @McDAAG nominees!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/UzfSyDxrDl
Tennis Holds Steady in the Polls
After two wins in Week 1, men’s tennis is holding strong at #11 in the ITA Coaches Poll.
Steady at 1⃣1⃣ after week 1⃣.#SicEm | @ITA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/WplxSljhDD— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 18, 2023
Preseason Big 12 Poll Released
The coaches have voted, and Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 conference preseason poll! Defending national champion Oklahoma came in first. Only
2023 #Big12SB Preseason Poll— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 18, 2023
https://t.co/0MUZVAjLIP pic.twitter.com/31sirvfc4f
Another Day, Another Baylor Football Commitment
Isaiah Dunson officially signed his commitment to join the Bears. The cornerback from Tucker, Georgia is a transfer from the University of Miami.
Humble Beast @Freshrks#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/kUsL6TkU5m— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 18, 2023
Sit Down with Dale Bonner
Branden got a chance to sit down with Dale Bonner in his most recent interview. Check out what Bonner had to say about his journey to Baylor, sneakers, and more.
Sit Down With Baylor MBB Guard Dale Bonner— Branden MacKinnon (@Branden_MacK) January 17, 2023
Really appreciate @dalebonne taking time to visit with me, absolutely dope dude! https://t.co/0wG6pe16E7 pic.twitter.com/7J2jhGzBhv
Bear of the Day
January 18, 2023
Happy Thursday!
