DBR: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023

Basketball Climbs Back into the Top 25!

After falling out of the AP Top 25 last week, Baylor has made it back, slotting in at #21 this week. The Big 12 is well-represented in this week’s ranking with Kansas (#2), Texas (#7), Iowa State (#12), Kansas State (#13), and TCU (#14) all making the Top 25.

Men’s Basketball Heads to Lubbock

Tonight the #21-ranked Baylor Bears are in West Texas to take on Texas Tech at 8PM. The Bears are looking to keep the momentum going after winning the last two conference games. Sic Texas Tech!

Big 12 MBB Preview

Check out a preview of what to expect from the midweek matchups in the Big 12.

TJ Franklin Announces Return for Final Season

Defensive lineman TJ Franklin announced he will return to Baylor with his final season of eligibility next fall! Franklin recorded 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three tackles for a loss last season.

Bigger Than Softball

Yesterday five Baylor softball players were baptized! Such a sweet moment!





We had five girls make their public professions of faith and get baptized today!! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jQAOx4BTrr — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) January 16, 2023

MLK Day of Service

Some Baylor athletes took their day off to serve the community in honor of MLK Day of Service.

We had the privilege to serve our community this morning at the Salvation Army & Shepard’s Heart for MLK Day of Service! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/UJU9EgR8iX — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 16, 2023

Proud of our squad for spending their morning at World Hunger Relief Inc. as part of MLK Day of Service! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/fdQ9z38Nus — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 16, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today is the first day of classes for Baylor students! Time to Sic the Spring Semester!