DBR: Friday, January 13th, 2023

Best of ODB This Week

Track & Field Is Back in Action!

Today Baylor track and field begins competition in Texas Tech’s Corky Classic. The action starts at 2:30 this afternoon and continues through Saturday. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

Baylor’s Newest Volleyball Players Move In

Just in time for classes to start on Tuesday, three of the newest Baylor Bears got their student IDs and moved in on campus! Welcome home ladies!

Look who is here!



Manuela, Kyndal & Joya are officially official!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/9vXlusr6Fj — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) January 12, 2023

Baseball Senior Earns Preseason Accolades

Pitcher Will Rigney was named one of Perfect Game’s Top 50 Seniors!

NIL Greatness

NIL has manifested itself in hundreds of ways, and I think I have a new personal favorite. A pitcure of young Dieunerst Collin in a Popeyes became classic meme material. All these years later, Dieunerst is now an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College, a D-II school. Popeyes just signed Collin to an NIL deal, where he will get a billboard in his hometown as well as more content soon to come. From memes to dreams, NIL strikes again.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Men’s basketball returns to the Ferrell Center on Saturday as they take on Oklahoma State.

Tennis gets started on Sunday morning with an 11AM matchup against Lamar! Breakfast tacos, t-shirts, team posters, what more could you want? Get to the Hurd!

Get out to the Hawkins on Sunday morning for some breakfast tacos, t-shirts and our 2023 poster... for !!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yVoVHOObt6 — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 12, 2023

Why limit yourself to one tennis match? Stick around for a second match against Incarnate Word at 4PM and snag some pizza and post-game autographs.

What's better than just getting your season poster??



Sticking around for another match to get it signed by your favorite Bears with some pizza!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/WHDt551Eob — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 12, 2023

Women’s basketball also competes on Sunday, playing at West Virginia at 2PM. Be sure to tune in on ESPNU to watch our ladies get back on track and Sic West Virginia!

Bears of the Day

Today’s bears of the day are these cute little cubs and their mom! They’re pillaging trash, which is kinda gross, but they’re so dang cute so I’ll let it slide.

As the need for wildlife crossings continues to gain momentum in the public consciousness, it’s also important to remember to keep all food scraps and garbage away from wildlife, especially black bears. Learn more: https://t.co/xC55UECaiv pic.twitter.com/ZGvm0wniqm — Great Smoky Mountains Association (@GSMAssoc) December 6, 2022

Spring sports are back! That means things are gonna get a lot busier, which is super exciting. Have a great weekend!