DBR: Thursday, January 12th, 2023

BEARS WIN!

The dry spell is over, and men’s basketball earned their first conference win of the season in Morgantown. The Bears defeated West Virginia 83-78, led by Keyonte George, who scored a career-high 32 points! On to the next!

Women Drop First Conference Game at Home

In a tough loss, the Bears fell short, losing to Oklahoma State 65-70. The Bears are now 3-1 and conference and will look to get back on track in Morgantown on Sunday.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Keyonte George, who had a fantastic game last night, scoring 32 points, including this amazing buzzer beater to end the first half. What a stud.

Bittersweet night as Baylor 1-1. Have a great day!