DBR: Thursday, January 12th, 2023

BEARS WIN!
The dry spell is over, and men’s basketball earned their first conference win of the season in Morgantown. The Bears defeated West Virginia 83-78, led by Keyonte George, who scored a career-high 32 points! On to the next!
ROAD DUB #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/0CxirML6nv— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 12, 2023
Women Drop First Conference Game at Home
In a tough loss, the Bears fell short, losing to Oklahoma State 65-70. The Bears are now 3-1 and conference and will look to get back on track in Morgantown on Sunday.
Final in Waco. Up next: WVU#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/Ct8qm1Vlbz— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 12, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Keyonte George, who had a fantastic game last night, scoring 32 points, including this amazing buzzer beater to end the first half. What a stud.
ARE YOU KIDDING???@keyonte1george#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/I6TDKH6jqc— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 12, 2023
January 11, 2023
Bittersweet night as Baylor 1-1. Have a great day!
Loading comments...