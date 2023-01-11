DBR: Wednesday, January 11th, 2023

Big Night for Basketball

Tonight we have two matchups for basketball. First up are the men as they take on West Virginia at 6PM, still searching for their first conference win of the season.

At 7PM the women will host Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center. Come out and support the Bears as they hope to continue their winning streak!

Big 12 MBB Recap

Another week of conference play is behind us, and Jed has updated power rankings and a recap of how everyone did.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 9 Recap and Power Rankings | Conference play is not for the faint of heart https://t.co/TFuXXOlUbm pic.twitter.com/zOpj5yEHyf — ODB (@OurDailyBears) January 10, 2023

Baylor Lands QB Transfer!

In the wake of Austin Novosad’s de-commitment, Baylor fans have been speculating what would happen at the quarterback position. We finally have our answer: Sawyer Robertson, a former four-star recruit transferring to Baylor from Mississippi State.

Thankful for my time at Mississippi State and all the relationships I made along the way. With that being said I am excited to be continuing my career at Baylor! Sic ‘em. 2 Timothy 1:7 pic.twitter.com/qkKOMGQTqG — Sawyer Robertson ⚡️ (@SawRobertson12) January 11, 2023

Keep ‘em Coming!!

Yesterday, Mike Smith, a linebacker from Liberty committed to Baylor. This is a big pickup and will hopefully be helpful in the absence of our beloved Dillon Doyle. Welcome to the squad Mike!

First off, I want to thank LU football for giving me the chance to play on the next level after my tenure at MGCCC. I want to thank the players and coaches for accepting me. Nonetheless, after talking with my family, I’m 100% committed to the University of Baylor!!! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6OjcRZFUh5 — Mike (@MikeSmith_x) January 10, 2023

Beating the Odds

In the pre-season, our Lady Bears were projected fourth in the Big 12. Now they hold the number spot and are the only team that is undefeated in conference play. Don’t sleep!

The Awards Keep Coming!

Adding the honor of Naismith Player of the Week, that makes three national awards for Sarah Andrews. What a week from our star!

Pre-Season Hype Headed Softball’s Way

Mckenzie Wilson (OF) was added to D1 Softball’s list of Top 100 Players for the upcoming season!

Checking in on @D1Softball’s list of Top 100 Players heading into the season is McKenzie Wilson



>> https://t.co/g7Fx9rCQRm#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lW3x2zy2Tn — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) January 10, 2023

Bear of the Day

Cheeky bear!

Hope you lads have a bloody good week. Love to all my bruvs!