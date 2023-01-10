DBR: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

Women’s Basketball Wins. . .Basically Every Award

What do you get when you beat the top two teams in the Big 12 on the road? Plenty of well-earned awards! It would probably be quicker to list the awards they didn’t win, but I’ll take any chance to hype them up. Oh, they also jumped up 5 spots to #15 in the AP Poll.

Let’s start off with the NATIONAL awards! Sarah Andrews was named ESPN National Player of the Week, averaging 28.5 points per game last week, shooting 50% from the field and 47.1% from three.

The Bears were named ESPN National Team of the Week after two Top 25 wins on the road!

On to Big 12 awards, Sarah Andrews was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time ever! Darianna Littlepage-Buggs also earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors for the second time this season. Littlepage-Buggs earned her fifth double-double of the season against Kansas. She also led Big 12 rookies with an average of 7 rebounds per game last week.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview

Here’s a preview of the midweek games for the Big 12. Lots of great matchups in the best basketball conference!

Baylor Announces New NIL Advisory Group

Yesterday Baylor announced the formation of the NIL Advisory Council, whose goal is to help create and guide NIL efforts going forward.

Baylor Athletics is proud to introduce its , a 6-member group of Baylor supporters and business leaders who are strategically guiding NIL efforts for our student-athletes



Full Release: https://t.co/4ORICrtFtQ#SicEm | @GXG_GreenXGold pic.twitter.com/77nif4UgOx — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 9, 2023

New Portal Pickup for Baylor Football

North Texas tight end Jake Roberts announced his commitment to the Bears yesterday, choosing Baylor over Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, and other schools.

The journey continues. Sic ‘em! pic.twitter.com/oLOm3qySTH — Jake Roberts (@_jakeroberts7) January 9, 2023

Noah Rauschenberg Announces Transfer

After four years with Baylor, kicker Noah Rauschenberg announced he will be entering the transfer portal after graduating in May. We wish him the best wherever he lands next!

Bear of the Day

In conclusion, Baylor women’s basketball is killing the game right now, and I can’t hype them up enough. Also TCU got murdered on national television tonight, so cheers to that! Have a great day y’all!