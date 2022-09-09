DBR: Friday, September 9th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
VOLLEYBALL WINS!
Last night, Baylor volleyball swept Colorado State in the home opener! I got free dinner and a t-shirt (which they throw out into the crowd after every block and ace). If you haven’t been to a Baylor volleyball game yet, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! Cheap tickets, great seats, fun atmosphere, and a talented team! Take a look at the highlights from yesterday.
1/3✅ for the Baylor Invitational #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IwewkpfbOj— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 9, 2022
Baylor vs. BYU Statistical Preview
Here’s everything you need to know about BYU, by the numbers.
Statistical Preview: Baylor at BYU https://t.co/TKsDZ9PGtr pic.twitter.com/x7xmOBijVw— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 8, 2022
Soccer Loses to San Francisco
Final from San Francisco. #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8mLaOjCYCY— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 9, 2022
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
This weekend is full of Baylor Athletics! Here’s a quick list of what’s going on:
Saturday
- Baylor Volleyball Invitational
- Baylor vs. BYU - Join the ODB Virtual Watch Party!
Sunday
- Men’s golf season begins with the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.
Qualified ✅— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 8, 2022
These will tee it up for @BearCoachMcGraw at the Gopher Invitational, this weekend!
1️⃣ @johnkeefer2
2️⃣ @DrewWrightson
3️⃣ @isenhart67
4️⃣ @HeffernanZach
5️⃣ @lukedossey #SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/QOCJOwKwAD
- Soccer plays at Gonzaga.
: . - @BaylorVBall opens the home schedule, @BaylorMGolf tees off for the first time, and @BUFootball and @BaylorFutbol hit the road!#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/k5KaHl99Fq— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 5, 2022
There’s so much to cheer for as fall sports are in full swing! Have a fantastic weekend and Sic ‘Em!!
