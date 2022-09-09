DBR: Friday, September 9th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

VOLLEYBALL WINS!

Last night, Baylor volleyball swept Colorado State in the home opener! I got free dinner and a t-shirt (which they throw out into the crowd after every block and ace). If you haven’t been to a Baylor volleyball game yet, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! Cheap tickets, great seats, fun atmosphere, and a talented team! Take a look at the highlights from yesterday.

Baylor vs. BYU Statistical Preview

Here’s everything you need to know about BYU, by the numbers.

Soccer Loses to San Francisco

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

This weekend is full of Baylor Athletics! Here’s a quick list of what’s going on:

Saturday

Baylor Volleyball Invitational

Baylor vs. BYU - Join the ODB Virtual Watch Party!

Sunday

Men’s golf season begins with the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.

Soccer plays at Gonzaga.

There’s so much to cheer for as fall sports are in full swing! Have a fantastic weekend and Sic ‘Em!!