DBR: Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Volleyball Home Opener!
Volleyball is back in the Ferrell Center for the first time this season as Baylor takes on Colorado State.
It's going to be a JOY to be at HOME with you, fam! See you tomorrow against Colorado State!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 7, 2022
https://t.co/Pwf8Fg749L#SicEm pic.twitter.com/5MdoxR9qJF
Soccer Travels to San Francisco
The Baylor soccer team will head west for a two-game road swing as it faces San Francisco at 6 p.m. Thursday and Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Sunday. https://t.co/1qpvLXUiTR— Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) September 7, 2022
Big 12 Preview
Check out this week’s Big 12 Preview!
Big 12 Week Two Football Preview https://t.co/6tXqFBKRUN pic.twitter.com/Z68KNPOrpG— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 7, 2022
Women’s Tennis Preseason Rankings Released
Women’s tennis rankings were released yesterday, and senior Isabella Harvison earned a spot at #72.
Senior Isabella Harvison has been ranked in the preseason by @ITA_Tennis!— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) September 7, 2022
https://t.co/9QsAbe2lGV#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Yy1BA9w96b
New OurDailyPodcast Episode!
The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast is live, with special guest Blake Blackmar!
PODCAST!! Don of the #BaylorMeatMafia @BlackmarBlake joins the show to recap Albany and preview BYU. Show notes tomorrow! https://t.co/JH6irWEV6U— OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) September 7, 2022
Around the Web
Here is a precious little BYU fan on a visit to Baylor last season. SO CUTE. Sic BYU though. But SO PRECIOUS.
BYU fans make it impossible to dislike them. Gotta say, this is an adorable pic. #SicEm https://t.co/ecYdAp7fNk— BNT (@BearNTex) September 7, 2022
