DBR: Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Volleyball Home Opener!

Volleyball is back in the Ferrell Center for the first time this season as Baylor takes on Colorado State.

It's going to be a JOY to be at HOME with you, fam! See you tomorrow against Colorado State!



https://t.co/Pwf8Fg749L#SicEm pic.twitter.com/5MdoxR9qJF — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 7, 2022

Soccer Travels to San Francisco

The Baylor soccer team will head west for a two-game road swing as it faces San Francisco at 6 p.m. Thursday and Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Sunday. https://t.co/1qpvLXUiTR — Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) September 7, 2022

Big 12 Preview

Check out this week’s Big 12 Preview!

Women’s Tennis Preseason Rankings Released

Women’s tennis rankings were released yesterday, and senior Isabella Harvison earned a spot at #72.

New OurDailyPodcast Episode!

The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast is live, with special guest Blake Blackmar!

PODCAST!! Don of the #BaylorMeatMafia ⁦@BlackmarBlake⁩ joins the show to recap Albany and preview BYU. Show notes tomorrow! https://t.co/JH6irWEV6U — OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) September 7, 2022

Around the Web

Here is a precious little BYU fan on a visit to Baylor last season. SO CUTE. Sic BYU though. But SO PRECIOUS.