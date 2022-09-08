 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, September 8th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Albany at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Home Opener!

Volleyball is back in the Ferrell Center for the first time this season as Baylor takes on Colorado State.

Soccer Travels to San Francisco

Big 12 Preview

Check out this week’s Big 12 Preview!

Women’s Tennis Preseason Rankings Released

Women’s tennis rankings were released yesterday, and senior Isabella Harvison earned a spot at #72.

New OurDailyPodcast Episode!

The latest episode of OurDailyPodcast is live, with special guest Blake Blackmar!

Around the Web

Here is a precious little BYU fan on a visit to Baylor last season. SO CUTE. Sic BYU though. But SO PRECIOUS.

