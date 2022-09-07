 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

By JennaP23
Brigham Young v Baylor Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Earl Campbell Player of the Week

Sophomore Monaray Baldwin earned an honorable mention in Week 1 Earl Campbell Player of the Week recognition.

Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Redshirt freshman Riley Simpson earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Over three games last week, Simpson had 36 kills and 7 digs.

Lauren Harrison Makes All-Tournament Team

Senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison was named to the all-tournament team for her performance at the Pepperdine Classic last weekend.

Big 12 Soccer Freshman of the Week

Hallie Augustyn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Augustyn scored one goal last week in the Bears’ game against Houston.

ITA Tennis Preseason Rankings Released

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released their preseason rankings for singles, doubles, and newcomers. Baylor had three athletes ranked in singles: Tadeas Paroulek (#36), Finn Bass (#100), and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (#108). Finn Bass and Juan Pable Grassi Mazzuchi were ranked #14 nationally in doubles, and freshmen Zsombor Velcz (#8) and Martin Breysach (#10) made the newcomer Top 10.

Depth Chart for BYU Game Announced

The depth chart for this week’s BYU game has been released.

BYU Game Preview

Here’s a first look previewing Saturday’s matchup against BYU!

Former Baylor Football Coach Passes Away

Former Baylor head football coach Guy Morriss passed away yesterday at the age of 71.

Poll: Predict Baylor Athletics’ Record

There are six games for Baylor Athletics this weekend. How do you think the Bears will fare across all 6 games? Vote in the poll below! Voting closes tomorrow at 6PM.

Poll

Predict Baylor’s record for this weekend’s games!

view results
  • 53%
    6-0
    (8 votes)
  • 26%
    5-1
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    4-2
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    3-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2-4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1-5
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    0-6
    (0 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

We’re halfway through the week, have a great day!

