DBR: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

Earl Campbell Player of the Week

Sophomore Monaray Baldwin earned an honorable mention in Week 1 Earl Campbell Player of the Week recognition.

Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Redshirt freshman Riley Simpson earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Over three games last week, Simpson had 36 kills and 7 digs.

Big Red gets a Big 12 Award! Riley Simpson is the Rookie of the Week!



https://t.co/4zZrMjO4y8#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UV3p1ZRbr6 — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 6, 2022

Lauren Harrison Makes All-Tournament Team

Senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison was named to the all-tournament team for her performance at the Pepperdine Classic last weekend.

Pepperdine Asics Classic All-Tournament Team! Lo led the Bears in points and kills this weekend in Malibu #SicEm pic.twitter.com/b0NjZro7Kr — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 6, 2022

Big 12 Soccer Freshman of the Week

Hallie Augustyn was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Augustyn scored one goal last week in the Bears’ game against Houston.

ITA Tennis Preseason Rankings Released

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released their preseason rankings for singles, doubles, and newcomers. Baylor had three athletes ranked in singles: Tadeas Paroulek (#36), Finn Bass (#100), and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi (#108). Finn Bass and Juan Pable Grassi Mazzuchi were ranked #14 nationally in doubles, and freshmen Zsombor Velcz (#8) and Martin Breysach (#10) made the newcomer Top 10.

Ready to hit the courts again



Preseason rankings are IN! >> https://t.co/12VadgARiK#SicEm pic.twitter.com/gNfU9HquF2 — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 6, 2022

Depth Chart for BYU Game Announced

The depth chart for this week’s BYU game has been released.

Baylor Releases "Updated" Depth Chart vs. BYU | I went through it line-by-line so you don’t have to. #SicEm https://t.co/JJA4IxYVjh pic.twitter.com/3aW4GZGYWy — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 6, 2022

BYU Game Preview

Here’s a first look previewing Saturday’s matchup against BYU!

FIRST LOOK: #21 BYU Cougars | The #9 Baylor Bears travel to Provo, Utah for the first time since 1984 to take on the #21 BYU Cougars in a Saturday night showdown. #SicEm https://t.co/OZzm7fjjyG pic.twitter.com/nAugBiHyQL — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 6, 2022

Former Baylor Football Coach Passes Away

Former Baylor head football coach Guy Morriss passed away yesterday at the age of 71.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former head coach Guy Morriss. pic.twitter.com/gdj2y2Fn8p — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 6, 2022

Poll: Predict Baylor Athletics’ Record

There are six games for Baylor Athletics this weekend. How do you think the Bears will fare across all 6 games? Vote in the poll below! Voting closes tomorrow at 6PM.

Poll Predict Baylor’s record for this weekend’s games! 6-0

5-1

4-2

3-3

2-4

1-5

0-6 vote view results 53% 6-0 (8 votes)

26% 5-1 (4 votes)

20% 4-2 (3 votes)

0% 3-3 (0 votes)

0% 2-4 (0 votes)

0% 1-5 (0 votes)

0% 0-6 (0 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

We’re halfway through the week, have a great day!