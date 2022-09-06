DBR: Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

Volleyball Moves Up in AVCA Poll

After going 2-1 at the Pepperdine Classic, Baylor volleyball moved up to #15 in the AVCA poll.

Baylor vs. Albany Full Game Analysis

Check out Cody’s game recap, full of stats, gifs, and in-depth analysis.

Baylor Football vs. Albany Full Game Analysis https://t.co/w4GVt9nYyf — Cody Orr (@cody_orr) September 5, 2022

Post-Game Thoughts

We’ve had two sleeps since Baylor beat Albany on Saturday. Here’s some thoughts on the game.

Baylor vs. Albany — The Monday After — Thoughts on a 69-10 Victory https://t.co/bEaJOVFAfc pic.twitter.com/Ma8wXV9RyQ — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 5, 2022

Drip or Drown: Bear Walk Edition

Drip or Drown is back, and today we’re taking a look at some fits from the first Bear Walk of the year. Typically the team will wear matching warmups for the first game or two, but this year they came out strong in suits for Week 1. Let’s get to it.

Sqwirl Williams

Drip: 9/10

Thoughts: I love his suit! I think the colors look great on him, and the suit jacket pattern is fantastic, not too much but not boring either.

Siaki Ika

Drip: 7/10

Thoughts: I like the color, but don’t like the different shades between the jacket and shirt. Love the chain though, and the swagger of course.

Garrison Grimes

Drip: 6/10

Thoughts: I love the jacket and love the shirt and tie combo, just not all together. With the humidity on Saturday, I know bro was sweating so bad in that coat. Also, if you look closely, it looks like he’s doing a TCU hand sign. I’m sure it was unintentional, but points off nonetheless.

Jacob Gall

Drip: 8/10

Thoughts: I love his tie, very bright. Overall a solid fit, nothing too crazy but a great choice.

Overall, I love seeing everyone dressed up for the Bear Walk and think everyone looked snazzy. Look good, play good, right?

Happy Tuesday!