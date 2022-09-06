DBR: Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

Volleyball Moves Up in AVCA Poll
After going 2-1 at the Pepperdine Classic, Baylor volleyball moved up to #15 in the AVCA poll.
We're at home this week, get excited! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ssp0xGNNhf— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 5, 2022
Baylor vs. Albany Full Game Analysis
Baylor Football vs. Albany Full Game Analysis https://t.co/w4GVt9nYyf— Cody Orr (@cody_orr) September 5, 2022
Post-Game Thoughts
We’ve had two sleeps since Baylor beat Albany on Saturday. Here’s some thoughts on the game.
Baylor vs. Albany — The Monday After — Thoughts on a 69-10 Victory https://t.co/bEaJOVFAfc pic.twitter.com/Ma8wXV9RyQ— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 5, 2022
Drip or Drown: Bear Walk Edition
Drip or Drown is back, and today we’re taking a look at some fits from the first Bear Walk of the year. Typically the team will wear matching warmups for the first game or two, but this year they came out strong in suits for Week 1. Let’s get to it.
Rollin' up to the first game of the szn#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ThWpVbgjz2— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 3, 2022
Sqwirl Williams
Drip: 9/10
Thoughts: I love his suit! I think the colors look great on him, and the suit jacket pattern is fantastic, not too much but not boring either.
Siaki Ika
Drip: 7/10
Thoughts: I like the color, but don’t like the different shades between the jacket and shirt. Love the chain though, and the swagger of course.
Garrison Grimes
Drip: 6/10
Thoughts: I love the jacket and love the shirt and tie combo, just not all together. With the humidity on Saturday, I know bro was sweating so bad in that coat. Also, if you look closely, it looks like he’s doing a TCU hand sign. I’m sure it was unintentional, but points off nonetheless.
Jacob Gall
Drip: 8/10
Thoughts: I love his tie, very bright. Overall a solid fit, nothing too crazy but a great choice.
Overall, I love seeing everyone dressed up for the Bear Walk and think everyone looked snazzy. Look good, play good, right?
Happy Tuesday!
