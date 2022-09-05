 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, September 5th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Albany at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bears > Great Danes

In a glorious blowout game, the Baylor Bears beat Albany on Saturday. It was a nice warmup to start off the season, and it was exciting to see everyone get reps. 1-0, on to the next.

Volleyball Wins!

After a tough loss to start the Pepperdine Classic, the Bears bounced back with a 3-1 win over San Diego State on Friday, followed by a sweep of UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

BNT Game Recap

BNT has beautifully summarized Saturday in gifs, be sure to check it out.

ODB Mailbag!

Drop all your questions about last week’s game and our upcoming matchup against BYU.

Vegas Odds Open with Baylor as Underdog

Right now, Baylor is a 2.5-point underdog for this week’s game against BYU.

Soccer Ties with Iowa

Women’s Golf Rankings Released

Preseason rankings for women’s golf were released Friday, with the Bears coming in at #18. Other Big 12 teams earning a spot in the Top 25 include Oklahoma State (#15), Texas (#16), and Texas Tech (#24).

Baylor Football Hype Songs

Baylor football shared some of the players’ go-to hype songs.

Here’s a Spotify playlist with some of their songs. Comment which one is your favorite, mine is either Swag Surfin’ or Dreams and Nightmares, both classics.

Life Imitates Art

Quarterback Blake Shapen had one rushing touchdown on Saturday. The picture evoked memories of a certain play you may or may not be familiar with (hint: think back to December 2021). Unlike Oklahoma State, Baylor football players score when they dive at the pylon. XOXO

Have a great week!

