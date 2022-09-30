DBR: Friday, September 30th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Cross Country Competes in Missouri

Today Baylor cross country has eleven runners competing in the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri.

Equestrian Rides Again

After losing to South Carolina yesterday, Baylor equestrian looks to bounce back today as they take on #5 ranked Georgia.

Excited for the opportunity to bounce back so quickly!



RECAP ➡️ https://t.co/skXiFXmKDj#SicEm — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 29, 2022

Soccer Heads to Austin

Tonight soccer is back as the Bears travel to Austin to play Texas in their second conference game of the season. The Bears are still looking for their first conference win under new head coach Michelle Lenard.

Oklahoma State Preview

Cody breaks down all of the stats on Oklahoma State ahead of tomorrow’s matchup!

SP+ and FEI predict a toss-up between Baylor and Oklahoma State. We think the stats tell a different story. https://t.co/DYFxGUrLFx pic.twitter.com/WN90UMdWzW — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 29, 2022

OurDailyPodcast!

Listen to this week’s podcast, where the gang breaks down the Iowa State game and looks ahead to Oklahoma State.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

On Saturday, Baylor football opens conference play at home with the Go Gold game against Oklahoma State, while volleyball travels to Lawrence to play Kansas. Men’s tennis and golf also compete in tournaments this weekend.

Bears of the Day

On the eve of the rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship, the Bear of the Day is none other than Jairon McVea. The McPlay will live forever in Baylor football lore, and with this tackle McVea solidified his place as a Baylor legend.

This will never get old pic.twitter.com/lmkuknxJZp — Blake Fenn (@blake_fenn) September 28, 2022

Just because it’s so great, here’s another video!

what gives me chills is listening to the noise.



it starts very clearly with oklahoma state fans celebrating as the play is live, but the stop ignites every baylor fan in existence. pic.twitter.com/FTnRAW9jKX — locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) September 28, 2022

Our next Bear of the Day is this sleepy dude. Just like this bear, we’ll also be well rested on Saturday because the media gods have smiled upon us and given us a 2:30 time slot!

One Last Reminder. . .

Pack McLane with Gold this weekend!! #SicEm — Issac Power (@IssacPower_1) September 29, 2022

The message is simple:



Be loud and on Saturday.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/fRg7PMG6dJ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 30, 2022

Happy Gameday Eve everybody! Sic OSU!