DBR: Friday, September 30th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Cross Country Competes in Missouri
Today Baylor cross country has eleven runners competing in the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri.
Equestrian Rides Again
After losing to South Carolina yesterday, Baylor equestrian looks to bounce back today as they take on #5 ranked Georgia.
Soccer Heads to Austin
Tonight soccer is back as the Bears travel to Austin to play Texas in their second conference game of the season. The Bears are still looking for their first conference win under new head coach Michelle Lenard.
Oklahoma State Preview
Cody breaks down all of the stats on Oklahoma State ahead of tomorrow’s matchup!
OurDailyPodcast!
Listen to this week’s podcast, where the gang breaks down the Iowa State game and looks ahead to Oklahoma State.
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
On Saturday, Baylor football opens conference play at home with the Go Gold game against Oklahoma State, while volleyball travels to Lawrence to play Kansas. Men’s tennis and golf also compete in tournaments this weekend.
Bears of the Day
On the eve of the rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship, the Bear of the Day is none other than Jairon McVea. The McPlay will live forever in Baylor football lore, and with this tackle McVea solidified his place as a Baylor legend.
Just because it’s so great, here’s another video!
Our next Bear of the Day is this sleepy dude. Just like this bear, we’ll also be well rested on Saturday because the media gods have smiled upon us and given us a 2:30 time slot!
September 28, 2022
One Last Reminder. . .
Happy Gameday Eve everybody! Sic OSU!
