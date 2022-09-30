 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WEAR GOLD TOMORROW MAKING SURE YOU STILL SEE THIS

Filed under:

DBR: Friday, September 30th, 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Best of ODB This Week:

Cross Country Competes in Missouri

Today Baylor cross country has eleven runners competing in the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri.

Equestrian Rides Again

After losing to South Carolina yesterday, Baylor equestrian looks to bounce back today as they take on #5 ranked Georgia.

Soccer Heads to Austin

Tonight soccer is back as the Bears travel to Austin to play Texas in their second conference game of the season. The Bears are still looking for their first conference win under new head coach Michelle Lenard.

Oklahoma State Preview

Cody breaks down all of the stats on Oklahoma State ahead of tomorrow’s matchup!

OurDailyPodcast!

Listen to this week’s podcast, where the gang breaks down the Iowa State game and looks ahead to Oklahoma State.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

On Saturday, Baylor football opens conference play at home with the Go Gold game against Oklahoma State, while volleyball travels to Lawrence to play Kansas. Men’s tennis and golf also compete in tournaments this weekend.

Bears of the Day

On the eve of the rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship, the Bear of the Day is none other than Jairon McVea. The McPlay will live forever in Baylor football lore, and with this tackle McVea solidified his place as a Baylor legend.

Just because it’s so great, here’s another video!

Our next Bear of the Day is this sleepy dude. Just like this bear, we’ll also be well rested on Saturday because the media gods have smiled upon us and given us a 2:30 time slot!

One Last Reminder. . .

Happy Gameday Eve everybody! Sic OSU!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...