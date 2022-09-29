 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WEAR GOLD TO THE OKLAHOMA STATE GAME JUST DO IT, YOU LOOK GREAT

Filed under:

DBR: Thursday, September 29th, 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Football: Baylor at Iowa State Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Equestrian Kicks off the Season with First Meet!

This morning, Baylor equestrian will take on South Carolina in their first meet of the season. South Carolina is currently ranked #10, and Baylor is ranked #7.

Softball Scrimmage

Today Baylor softball will have an intrasquad scrimmage at Getterman Stadium, followed by a scrimmage against Temple Junior College at 5PM.

Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Senior linebacker Dillon Doyle has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell trophy!

Volleyball Loses to Iowa State

NFL Rookie of the Week?

Jalen Pitre has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. Pitre had two interceptions, a fumble recovery, 2 TFLs, and a sack on Sunday. Vote for Pitre here, and check out this clip of Pitre’s second interception.

Bears on Top!

Baylor Athletics shared this dope graphic showing the best win-loss records of football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball combined. Baylor is ahead by a landslide, with Notre Dame and Louisville rounding out the top 3.

Terrel Bernard Says GO GOLD!

You’ve heard it from me, you’ve heard it from Baylor, and now you’re hearing it from former Baylor linebacker and current Buffalo Bills rookie Terrel Bernard. WEAR GOLD ON SATURDAY Y’ALL!

Big 12 Football Preview

There is a full slate of conference matchups this weekend. Take a look at the Week 5 Preview to see what all is going on in the conference.

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is outside linebacker Garmon Randolph. He recorded three solo tackles against Iowa State last week, including a sack and a TFL.

HOW CUTE IS THIS BEAR?!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...