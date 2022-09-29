DBR: Thursday, September 29th, 2022

Equestrian Kicks off the Season with First Meet!
This morning, Baylor equestrian will take on South Carolina in their first meet of the season. South Carolina is currently ranked #10, and Baylor is ranked #7.
— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 28, 2022
We're headed to the east coast this week! Gear up for our season-opening meets with a look at SC/UGA ⤵️
Softball Scrimmage
Today Baylor softball will have an intrasquad scrimmage at Getterman Stadium, followed by a scrimmage against Temple Junior College at 5PM.
Ready to be back in action with the girls tomorrow— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) September 28, 2022
Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Senior linebacker Dillon Doyle has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell trophy!
William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist @dillondoyle_— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 28, 2022
Volleyball Loses to Iowa State
NFL Rookie of the Week?
Jalen Pitre has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week. Pitre had two interceptions, a fumble recovery, 2 TFLs, and a sack on Sunday. Vote for Pitre here, and check out this clip of Pitre’s second interception.
#Texans S Jalen Pitre Week 4 grade: A pic.twitter.com/c8aes6hdxj— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 27, 2022
Bears on Top!
Baylor Athletics shared this dope graphic showing the best win-loss records of football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball combined. Baylor is ahead by a landslide, with Notre Dame and Louisville rounding out the top 3.
Numbers don’t lie.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 28, 2022
Terrel Bernard Says GO GOLD!
You’ve heard it from me, you’ve heard it from Baylor, and now you’re hearing it from former Baylor linebacker and current Buffalo Bills rookie Terrel Bernard. WEAR GOLD ON SATURDAY Y’ALL!
Baylor nation, listen to this special PSA from @TerrelBernard_2‼️#SicEm #SicOSU #GoGold pic.twitter.com/1HG75snJ57— Baylor Bears on SicEm365 (@SicEm365) September 28, 2022
Big 12 Football Preview
There is a full slate of conference matchups this weekend. Take a look at the Week 5 Preview to see what all is going on in the conference.
Big 12 Week Five Football Preview https://t.co/TMqBNkHi4v pic.twitter.com/Nh2oXm5K6g— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 28, 2022
Bears of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is outside linebacker Garmon Randolph. He recorded three solo tackles against Iowa State last week, including a sack and a TFL.
♂️ @garmonrandolph5#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/v3aA5tf1cy— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 28, 2022
September 21, 2022
