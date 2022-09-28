DBR: Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

Volleyball Takes Their Turn in Ames

Tonight Baylor volleyball plays Iowa State. Let’s hope the Lady Bears handle Iowa State as handily as the football team did last Saturday!

On the road and ready to rock it. Tomorrow we play the Cyclones!



https://t.co/pRvEyrnoHe#SicEm pic.twitter.com/BdcYWN87IF — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 27, 2022

GO GOLD TICKET SALE

From now until 2:30PM today, Baylor Athletics stadium seats are only $50 for Saturday’s Go Gold game against Oklahoma State! This is a big discount, so snag your tickets and use the money you save to buy a gold shirt.

We've got your ticket deal!



For 24 hours, stadium seats are now only $50 for Saturday's game!



This deal expires at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. What are you waiting for?



Get your tickets using code "GOLD" here: https://t.co/76K4CuEh3j#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yMJEAFOfdK — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 27, 2022

Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Allie Sczech earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week after her stellar performance against TCU last Wednesday. Five weeks into the season and a Baylor freshman has earned Rookie of the Week four times. The new faces for the Lady Bears have started with a bang!

History of Hurdlers

The Drake Dabney Hurdle from Saturday’s game was an epic play. Many people were reminded of Seth Russell, but let’s not forget more recently Trestan Ebner and his hurdle skills. Check out the side-by-side, pretty dope.

Earl Campbell Player of the Week

Quarterback Blake Shapen earned Earl Campbell Player of the Week Honorable Mention for Week 4. Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State First Look

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s game, including what to wear (GOLD) and the weather forecast (a beautiful day)!

FIRST LOOK: Oklahoma State Cowboys | Take a look at our Five Questions and WEAR GOLD TO THE GAME THIS WEEKEND! #SicEm https://t.co/SAUtuS7Ivd pic.twitter.com/K9fnCkgFf6 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 27, 2022

Gold Giveaways!

Need more gold swag for Saturday? Baylor has you covered! Fans can get a gold pom as they enter McLane Stadium on Saturday, and if you visit Touchdown Alley beforehand, you may be able to get a gold rally towel too!

Get your gold poms when you walk into McLane Stadium on Saturday (while supplies last)



Be the : https://t.co/SWKzo3x25d#SicEm pic.twitter.com/t7tH08wQY3 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 27, 2022

You thought we were done with giveaways for Saturday?



Stop by Touchdown Alley starting at 11:30 a.m. for a gold rally towel - it's while supplies last so tell your mama to book it!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/GV6GzTMSLa — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 27, 2022

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is tight end Ben Sims. After missing the Texas State game, Sims came back against Iowa State and scored a touchdown. Glad to have him back!

Our next Bear of the Day is this dude. He looks a bit guilty, but who are we to judge.

We’re halfway through the week, have a fantastic day!