WEAR GOLD TO THE OKLAHOMA STATE GAME JUST DO IT, YOU LOOK GREAT

DBR: Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor v Ole Miss Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Volleyball Takes Their Turn in Ames

Tonight Baylor volleyball plays Iowa State. Let’s hope the Lady Bears handle Iowa State as handily as the football team did last Saturday!

GO GOLD TICKET SALE

From now until 2:30PM today, Baylor Athletics stadium seats are only $50 for Saturday’s Go Gold game against Oklahoma State! This is a big discount, so snag your tickets and use the money you save to buy a gold shirt.

Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Allie Sczech earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week after her stellar performance against TCU last Wednesday. Five weeks into the season and a Baylor freshman has earned Rookie of the Week four times. The new faces for the Lady Bears have started with a bang!

History of Hurdlers

The Drake Dabney Hurdle from Saturday’s game was an epic play. Many people were reminded of Seth Russell, but let’s not forget more recently Trestan Ebner and his hurdle skills. Check out the side-by-side, pretty dope.

Earl Campbell Player of the Week

Quarterback Blake Shapen earned Earl Campbell Player of the Week Honorable Mention for Week 4. Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State First Look

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s game, including what to wear (GOLD) and the weather forecast (a beautiful day)!

Gold Giveaways!

Need more gold swag for Saturday? Baylor has you covered! Fans can get a gold pom as they enter McLane Stadium on Saturday, and if you visit Touchdown Alley beforehand, you may be able to get a gold rally towel too!

Bears of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is tight end Ben Sims. After missing the Texas State game, Sims came back against Iowa State and scored a touchdown. Glad to have him back!

Our next Bear of the Day is this dude. He looks a bit guilty, but who are we to judge.

We’re halfway through the week, have a fantastic day!

