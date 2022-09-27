DBR: Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

Women’s Golf Finishes 5th Overall

In the first tournament of the season, women’s golf took fifth place overall. Freshman Silje Ohma tied a school record with a score of 65 in her first career tournament for the Bears.

Individuals card record-setting days as Baylor claims a fifth-place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic



Volleyball Moves Up in AVCA Poll

Slowly but surely, the Bears are making their way towards the Top 10 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll, coming in at #13 this week.

Basketball is Back!

Yesterday was the first day of practice for both women’s and men’s basketball! Women’s basketball has a lot of new faces from the transfer portal and a fantastic signing class. The men’s team also has some new faces, as well as players that are back from injuries. Exciting times for the Bears!

Big 12 Basketball Schedules

Just in time for the first week of practice, we now have the conference schedules for the 2022-2023 season!

Of note on the women’s schedule is a New Year’s Eve rivalry game against TCU and senior night against West Virginia on March 4th.

The men also open their conference season on New Year’s Eve in Ames against Iowa State (which if you’ll recall went very well for us last season). Former associate head coach Jerome Tang returns to Waco on January 7th as the new head coach of Kansas State, and Kansas comes to town for a big Monday night matchup on January 23rd.

Big 12 Football Player of the Week

Linebacker Bryson Jackson was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week after a fantastic performance on Saturday, with two sacks and two TFLs.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Statistical Recap

Cody is back at it with all the numbers from Saturday’s win in Ames!

Baylor Currently a Favorite Against Oklahoma State

Right now Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State. Even Vegas knows this is gonna be a good game.

GO GOLD!

Saturday is our Go Gold football game! Wear all gold for the rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship Game!

Bears of the Day

Dillon Doyle. I’m a huge fan of him for his leadership on and off the field, and he is today’s Bear of the Day because he had his first touchdown of the season! Offense and defense, the man does it all!

