DBR: Monday, September 26, 2022

Bears Triumph on the Road to Begin Big 12 Play

Baylor took down the Cyclones handily in Ames to improve to 3-1 this Saturday. The Bears played well and seemed to be in the driver’s seat throughout the whole game. Four different Bears had touchdowns, and Baylor’s defense absolutely smothered ISU’s run game, holding them to less than 100 rushing yards.

Baylor’s Research Keeps Its Texan Core

Even as Baylor research addresses challenges around the globe, our roots remain anchored here in Texas.



Rookie Out of Baylor Tears It Up For the Texans

Baylor’s beloved safety Jalen Pitre went off on Sunday and hauls in two interceptions against the Chicago Bears. He also had five tackles and a sack in an overall stellar day for the rook.

HC Nicki Collen Inducted Into WBCA Hall of Fame

Nicki Collen was inducted to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. She has quite the list of accolades and is incredibly deserving of this honor!

Go Gold For OSU Weekend!

Fans, players, and even Pres. get in on this fun little clip listing words that rhyme with the color that everyone needs to wear against the Cowboys.

What other words rhyme with the color you should wear to Saturday’s game?



BNT Analyzes ISU Game With Bear Gifs For ODB

BearNTex brings a fun take on his thoughts of the Iowa State game from this weekend.

ODB Mailbag!!!

Baylor Soccer Fights Hard Against OU at Home

Oklahoma comes out on top in a fun game between the Bears and the Sooners.

TE Drake Dabney Reminds Fans of Baylor Legend, Seth Russell

Dabney makes a crazy hurdle against the Cyclones to extend the play and nab some extra yards. Many of you remember the similar play by Russell against the Longhorns in 2016.

Bears Back Together

After the game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans, these Baylor Bears gathered up for a picture. Ebner, Weeks, Arnold, and Pitre are featured here.

Big weekend coming up! Let’s go 1-0 this week. Sic ‘em.