DBR: Friday, September 23rd, 2022

Go Gold with Baylor Soccer!

Tonight is another Go Gold game as soccer takes on Oklahoma in the first conference game of the season. There will be pom poms and t-shirts for fans, so get out and wear your gold!

Last night was fun. What do you say, let's do it again on Friday!



with @BaylorFutbol vs. Oklahoma!



Gates open at 6:00, and we're giving away more free gold t-shirts and pom-poms!



https://t.co/5rouqMfARH#SicEm pic.twitter.com/R7KsL1mm6Y — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 22, 2022

Strong Start in ITA Regionals

On the first day of competition in the ITA Regional Championships, sophomore Brooke Thompson advanced in both singles and doubles with her partner Liubov Kostenko. The action in Fort Worth continues today.

Liubov Kostenko and Brooke Thompson earned a first-round win over the 10th seeded pair to highlight the first day of the ITA Texas Regionals in Fort Worth.



https://t.co/sRJHTDgWpg#SicEm pic.twitter.com/vwGlnzEyIu — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) September 23, 2022

UTSA Fall Invitational Kicks Off

Men’s tennis heads to UTSA today to participate in this weekend’s Fall Invitational.

OurDailyPodcast

A new podcast episode has dropped, recapping the Texas State game and previewing Saturday’s matchup against ISU.

Opponent Q&A

Wide Right Natty Lite — the SB Nation blog for Iowa State — did a Q&A with ODB this week. Take a look at their insight for what to expect on Saturday.

Opponent Q&A: Iowa State | We did a back-and-forth Q&A with @WideRtNattyLt on their site and ours. Check it out! #SicEm https://t.co/kBlijpV9iM pic.twitter.com/ujyjDojV39 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 22, 2022

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

This Saturday, women’s golf officially kicks off their season with the Schooner Classic in Oklahoma. Football travels to Ames for a bright and early 11AM kickoff, and tennis continues in their invitationals.

Bear of the Day

Have a fantastic weekend and Sic Iowa State!