 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Friday, September 23rd, 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
Texas State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Best of ODB This Week:

Go Gold with Baylor Soccer!

Tonight is another Go Gold game as soccer takes on Oklahoma in the first conference game of the season. There will be pom poms and t-shirts for fans, so get out and wear your gold!

Strong Start in ITA Regionals

On the first day of competition in the ITA Regional Championships, sophomore Brooke Thompson advanced in both singles and doubles with her partner Liubov Kostenko. The action in Fort Worth continues today.

UTSA Fall Invitational Kicks Off

Men’s tennis heads to UTSA today to participate in this weekend’s Fall Invitational.

OurDailyPodcast

A new podcast episode has dropped, recapping the Texas State game and previewing Saturday’s matchup against ISU.

Opponent Q&A

Wide Right Natty Lite — the SB Nation blog for Iowa State — did a Q&A with ODB this week. Take a look at their insight for what to expect on Saturday.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

This Saturday, women’s golf officially kicks off their season with the Schooner Classic in Oklahoma. Football travels to Ames for a bright and early 11AM kickoff, and tennis continues in their invitationals.

Bear of the Day

Have a fantastic weekend and Sic Iowa State!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...