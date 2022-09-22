DBR: Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

Volleyball Defeats TCU!

In the first Go Gold game of the year for Baylor, the Bears beat TCU 3-1. Baylor is now 1-0 in conference and 11-2 overall this season.

Coach Ryan McGuyre Wins 500th Game

Women’s Tennis Competes in ITA Regionals

Today through Monday, women’s tennis is competing in the ITA Regional Championships. Sophomore Brooke Thompson is the first Bear to take the court this morning at 9:30.

Big 12 Volleyball Standings

In this week’s Big 12 standings, the Bears are tied with Kansas and Oklahoma for third place. After our win last night against TCU and Kansas losing to Texas, we’re already moving up.

Conference play starts today for #Big12VB!



The Big 12 has the second-highest non-conference winning percentage among Power Five leagues (.726) and has the third-highest RPI of any league.



Baldwin Back?

This twee from wide receiver Monaray Baldwin makes it seem like he’ll be back for the Iowa State game this week. Earlier this week, Dave Aranda had said he was “hopeful” for Baldwin’s return.

Big 12 Football Preview

Take a look at the Big 12 Football Preview for Week 4!

Bears of the Day

Our Bear of the Day is sophomore Lauren Briseno. Briseno had four aces in last night’s match against TCU, with THREE IN A ROW during Set 1.

The next Bear of the Day is this polite bear wanting to come inside.

