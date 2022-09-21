 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

By mattisbear and JennaP23
Texas State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Go Gold Tonight!

Tonight Baylor volleyball takes on TCU in the first Go Gold game of the year! They’re giving away rally towels, t-shirts, and Beat TCU buttons, so GET TO THE FERRELL!

Perfect Number Seven

The NCEA released their preseason rankings yesterday, and Baylor equestrian came in at #7. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 10 include Oklahoma State (#1) and TCU (#3).

Baylor Rookies Being Amazing

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Tennessee Titans, and after the game linebacker Terrel Bernard and lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson swapped jerseys. This is the most precious thing I’ve seen all day, sic ‘em forever.

Tennis Competes in Fayetteville

First Look at Iowa State

Here’s a first look at Iowa State before our matchup on Saturday.

Waco River Classic

Golf had a strong showing at the Waco River Classic earlier this week, with freshman Jonas Appel finishing 7th overall. The women also crushed it, with Hannah Karg winning it all and Mallory Matthews finishing in the Top 5!

Week 3 Position Grades

Which position groups earned a higher grade after the Texas State game? Take a look at Joe and Cody’s grades and comment your thoughts.

BREAKING NEWS: Richard Reese is VERY Fast

Have you ever heard of freshman running back Richard Reese? He now has a three day streak of being highlighted in the DBR, and he deserves every bit of it. Reese clocked in at 21.2 mph on his third touchdown run Saturday. Only one person ran faster than him in all of college football on Saturday. What a guy!

Bears of the Day

Senior golfer Hannah Karg is our Bear of the Day today after her win at the Waco River Classic!

