DBR: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

Go Gold Tonight!

Tonight Baylor volleyball takes on TCU in the first Go Gold game of the year! They’re giving away rally towels, t-shirts, and Beat TCU buttons, so GET TO THE FERRELL!

Bears. Horned Frogs. Big 12 action opens tomorrow.



giveaways: Gold rally towels, Beat TCU buttons & t-shirts at the door (while supplies last)



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/LVTBY4qaHi#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UflTbde3yc — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 20, 2022

Perfect Number Seven

The NCEA released their preseason rankings yesterday, and Baylor equestrian came in at #7. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 10 include Oklahoma State (#1) and TCU (#3).

Baylor Rookies Being Amazing

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Tennessee Titans, and after the game linebacker Terrel Bernard and lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson swapped jerseys. This is the most precious thing I’ve seen all day, sic ‘em forever.

Tennis Competes in Fayetteville

Best of luck to our guys getting some fall tennis in at the Fayetteville ITF 15k this week! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/sarpOfUBBu — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 20, 2022

First Look at Iowa State

Here’s a first look at Iowa State before our matchup on Saturday.

FIRST LOOK: Iowa State Cyclones | Come for @dfank_BU’s ISU hype video (for ISU), stay for the return of Five Questions! https://t.co/ouc1FXV3kR pic.twitter.com/rFwVGMg6e4 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 20, 2022

Waco River Classic

Golf had a strong showing at the Waco River Classic earlier this week, with freshman Jonas Appel finishing 7th overall. The women also crushed it, with Hannah Karg winning it all and Mallory Matthews finishing in the Top 5!

It was a big day for the s at Cottonwood as Hannah Karg captured her second win and Mallory Matthews finished in the Top In her first collegiate event!#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/U4UArVh8Vn — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) September 20, 2022

Week 3 Position Grades

Which position groups earned a higher grade after the Texas State game? Take a look at Joe and Cody’s grades and comment your thoughts.

Joe Goodman and Cody Orr grade each position group in Baylor’s win over Texas State. https://t.co/lAVwlYd1qv pic.twitter.com/iWCglrqrCv — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 21, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Richard Reese is VERY Fast

Have you ever heard of freshman running back Richard Reese? He now has a three day streak of being highlighted in the DBR, and he deserves every bit of it. Reese clocked in at 21.2 mph on his third touchdown run Saturday. Only one person ran faster than him in all of college football on Saturday. What a guy!

Bears of the Day

Senior golfer Hannah Karg is our Bear of the Day today after her win at the Waco River Classic!