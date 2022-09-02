DBR: Friday, September 2nd, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
- Mailbag - Answered
- Baylor vs. Albany Statistics Preview
- Week One Depth Chart
- Big 12 Week One Preview
Soccer Wins in a Shutout
First shutout of the season #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/U4TrR6mdml— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 2, 2022
Volleyball Competes in Day Two of Tournament
After dropping a hard-fought game against Pepperdine last night, the Bears look to bounce back tonight against San Diego State.
volleyball— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 2, 2022
Cross Country Finishes Second Overall in Opening Meet
Yesterday both men’s and women’s cross country finished second in team scores at the Tornado Watch Invitational.
A couple second place team finishes to open the season! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jZEA6nFFv5— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 1, 2022
ODB Podcast: 2022 Season Predictions
Check out the latest episode of OurDailyPodcast for predictions about each game on Baylor’s slate this football season.
PODCAST!!! It’s Season Prediction time!!! @YungCoff is back, and we’re making what may be the boldest set of predictions yet in Year 10 of ODP.— OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) September 1, 2022
It’s football, y’all! https://t.co/WRUBoBshXN
It’s College Colors Day!
Today is College Colors Day, so be sure to rep your green and gold so everyone knos you’re a fan of the best school in the nation.
Don't forget to lay out your green and gold for #CollegeColorsDay tomorrow!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 1, 2022
Tag us sporting our school colors wherever you are.
>> https://t.co/j4vC1yzNbe#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yDaBmVhjch
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
In addition to the football season opener, Baylor volleyball finishes up their tournament on Saturday, and soccer takes on Iowa at Betty Lou Mays on Sunday night.
: . -— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 29, 2022
It's a BIG week: all 4️⃣ fall teams are back in action!#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/xLWpvmGfxw
We’ve FINALLY made it y’all. Have a great Friday and get hype for tomorrow! Sic Albany!
