DBR: Friday, September 2nd, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Soccer Wins in a Shutout

Volleyball Competes in Day Two of Tournament

After dropping a hard-fought game against Pepperdine last night, the Bears look to bounce back tonight against San Diego State.

Cross Country Finishes Second Overall in Opening Meet

Yesterday both men’s and women’s cross country finished second in team scores at the Tornado Watch Invitational.

ODB Podcast: 2022 Season Predictions

Check out the latest episode of OurDailyPodcast for predictions about each game on Baylor’s slate this football season.

PODCAST!!! It’s Season Prediction time!!! @YungCoff is back, ⁦and we’re making what may be the boldest set of predictions yet in Year 10 of ODP.



It’s College Colors Day!

Today is College Colors Day, so be sure to rep your green and gold so everyone knos you’re a fan of the best school in the nation.

Don't forget to lay out your green and gold for #CollegeColorsDay tomorrow!



Tag us sporting our school colors wherever you are.



Coming Up This Weekend. . .

In addition to the football season opener, Baylor volleyball finishes up their tournament on Saturday, and soccer takes on Iowa at Betty Lou Mays on Sunday night.

We’ve FINALLY made it y’all. Have a great Friday and get hype for tomorrow! Sic Albany!