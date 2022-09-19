DBR: Monday, September 19th, 2022

Golfers Participate in Waco River Classic

Today and tomorrow, senior Hannah Karg and freshman Mallory Matthews will compete in the Waco River Classic.

Good luck to Hannah Karg and Mallory Matthews as they compete in the Waco River Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek, in Waco!#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tKM2iv2KLZ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) September 18, 2022

Men’s golf also has four athletes competing.

Good luck to Jonas Appel, @HeffernanZach, Sam Dossey and @futurewn1! They are competing in the Waco River Classic at Bear Ridge Golf Club Monday and Tuesday!#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/jY400LN9CP — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 18, 2022

Football Defeats Texas State

Saturday morning, Baylor football bounced back from their loss to BYU last week with a 42-7 win over Texas State. Take a look at Joe’s instant reaction for a quick recap!

Sic’d em — Gavin Holmes (@gavinholmes_) September 17, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps AGAIN!

Baylor volleyball swept both Sam Houston and McNeese on Friday! The Bears are on fire!

Men’s Golf Finishes Eighth in Illinois Invitational

.@lukedossey secures a second-straight top-15 finish to lead the Bears to a tie for 8th at the Fighting Illini Invitationalhttps://t.co/u0a5jOsd9S#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 18, 2022

Soccer Loses to SMU

Softball Announces Fall Events

Can’t wait for softball season? Congratulations, you don’t have to! Softball released a schedule of their fall events, including scrimmages and a Green & Gold game.

Y’all ready for some fall ball?



Here is your chance to see the Bears in action THIS FALL



>> https://t.co/kNGulo8Qsw#SicEm — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) September 16, 2022

Baylor Football #17 in Polls

After Saturday’s win, Baylor is #17 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Mailbag!

As we enter conference play this week, ask all the questions!

ODB MAILBAG - POST TX ST GAME EDITION: DROP YOUR QUESTIONS HERE! https://t.co/NclXROcdyK pic.twitter.com/ZV0bMEmVwY — BNT (@BearNTex) September 18, 2022

Game Recap with BNT

Here is the iconic game recap with BNT! The gifs are extremely accurate, and he got to sailgate, which I am SO jealous about.

Texas State Game In Gifs and Tailgating With BNT! https://t.co/qR9Y7bMxnP pic.twitter.com/CrAkHR4Znz — BNT (@BearNTex) September 18, 2022

The Odds are in Our Favor

Vegas can’t seem to make up their minds about the Baylor-Iowa State game this weekend. Take a look at the spreads for Big 12 teams as we enter Week 4.

Baylor Currently a 2-Point Favorite at Iowa State | Big 12 action heats up this week, so check out the rest of the lines for conference play! #SicEm https://t.co/OyCOkP4AZw pic.twitter.com/QXb8HeFTir — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 18, 2022

Bears of the Day

The first Bear of the Day is none other than freshman phenom Richard Reese. If you have eyes and saw the game Saturday, I don’t need to elaborate on why this is my choice. The kid is so good I spent more time choosing a favorite video of him than I did writing the rest of this article.

The next Bear of the Day is this cutie bear waving hello. As talented as Reese? Probably not, but we’ll let it slide.

Have a fantastic week!