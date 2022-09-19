 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, September 19th, 2022

By JennaP23
Texas State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Golfers Participate in Waco River Classic

Today and tomorrow, senior Hannah Karg and freshman Mallory Matthews will compete in the Waco River Classic.

Men’s golf also has four athletes competing.

Football Defeats Texas State

Saturday morning, Baylor football bounced back from their loss to BYU last week with a 42-7 win over Texas State. Take a look at Joe’s instant reaction for a quick recap!

Volleyball Sweeps AGAIN!

Baylor volleyball swept both Sam Houston and McNeese on Friday! The Bears are on fire!

Men’s Golf Finishes Eighth in Illinois Invitational

Soccer Loses to SMU

Softball Announces Fall Events

Can’t wait for softball season? Congratulations, you don’t have to! Softball released a schedule of their fall events, including scrimmages and a Green & Gold game.

Baylor Football #17 in Polls

After Saturday’s win, Baylor is #17 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Mailbag!

As we enter conference play this week, ask all the questions!

Game Recap with BNT

Here is the iconic game recap with BNT! The gifs are extremely accurate, and he got to sailgate, which I am SO jealous about.

The Odds are in Our Favor

Vegas can’t seem to make up their minds about the Baylor-Iowa State game this weekend. Take a look at the spreads for Big 12 teams as we enter Week 4.

Bears of the Day

The first Bear of the Day is none other than freshman phenom Richard Reese. If you have eyes and saw the game Saturday, I don’t need to elaborate on why this is my choice. The kid is so good I spent more time choosing a favorite video of him than I did writing the rest of this article.

The next Bear of the Day is this cutie bear waving hello. As talented as Reese? Probably not, but we’ll let it slide.

Have a fantastic week!

