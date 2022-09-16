DBR: Friday, September 16th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Volleyball Sweeps Tulsa!

Baylor Classic Continues Today

Today Baylor has not one but TWO volleyball games, starting off at 12PM with Sam Houston State and ending the night with a 7PM matchup against McNeese State. Today’s theme is Hawaiian, and there is a DOPE BU Hawaiian shirt giveaway at the 7PM game!

We've got the Baylor Classic up next! Come on out on Thursday and Friday, Baylor Fam!



https://t.co/SVJdHxR6mt#SicEm pic.twitter.com/rTn8hh7irP — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2022

Green and Gold Scrimmage for Equestrian

Today at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian will host their Green & Gold scirmmage!

Golf Travels to Illinois

Our for the Fighting Illini Invitational



1️⃣ Johnny Keefer

2️⃣ Luke Dossey

3️⃣ Tyler Isenhart

4️⃣ Drew Wrightson

5️⃣ Trey Bosco#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/oQPUyWGFxv — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 15, 2022

NFL Bears

Baylor alumni have done a fantastic job in the opening week of NFL play. Here’s a handy schedule so you can see when all our Bears are playing!

Texas State In-Depth Preview

Take a look at Cody’s in-depth preview of tomorrow’s opponent!

Want to know more about Baylor’s upcoming opponent, the Texas State Bobcats? If so, check out our in-depth preview of the game! https://t.co/YsYN3FnFtt pic.twitter.com/hy05ulfBRR — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 15, 2022

Baylor vs. Texas State

Tomorrow the Bears return home and take on Texas State bright and early at 11AM, almost 12 hours earlier than kickoff last week. Oh the dichotomy.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

In addition to football and golf, this weekend cross country travels to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Opener on Saturday. Soccer also competes at SMU on Sunday.

One Final Word

After the BYU loss last week, a lot of fans seem to be worried about Baylor, especially our offense. While the loss wasn’t pretty, we’re going to be fine. Stay positive and have faith in our coaching staff and players! One loss isn’t going to kill us, and the bounce back starts tomorrow.

Have a fantastic weekend and Sic Texas State!