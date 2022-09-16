DBR: Friday, September 16th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Volleyball Sweeps Tulsa!
THAT'S THE MATCH! BEARS SWEEP!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/yUNo5rWngG— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 16, 2022
Baylor Classic Continues Today
Today Baylor has not one but TWO volleyball games, starting off at 12PM with Sam Houston State and ending the night with a 7PM matchup against McNeese State. Today’s theme is Hawaiian, and there is a DOPE BU Hawaiian shirt giveaway at the 7PM game!
We've got the Baylor Classic up next! Come on out on Thursday and Friday, Baylor Fam!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2022
https://t.co/SVJdHxR6mt#SicEm pic.twitter.com/rTn8hh7irP
Green and Gold Scrimmage for Equestrian
Today at the Willis Family Equestrian Center, Baylor equestrian will host their Green & Gold scirmmage!
We'll see you tomorrow at Willis!— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) September 15, 2022
: https://t.co/NKWIG5u2RA#SicEm
Golf Travels to Illinois
Our for the Fighting Illini Invitational— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 15, 2022
1️⃣ Johnny Keefer
2️⃣ Luke Dossey
3️⃣ Tyler Isenhart
4️⃣ Drew Wrightson
5️⃣ Trey Bosco#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/oQPUyWGFxv
NFL Bears
Baylor alumni have done a fantastic job in the opening week of NFL play. Here’s a handy schedule so you can see when all our Bears are playing!
#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/l2w5bqHeaw— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 15, 2022
Texas State In-Depth Preview
Take a look at Cody’s in-depth preview of tomorrow’s opponent!
Want to know more about Baylor’s upcoming opponent, the Texas State Bobcats? If so, check out our in-depth preview of the game! https://t.co/YsYN3FnFtt pic.twitter.com/hy05ulfBRR— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 15, 2022
Baylor vs. Texas State
Tomorrow the Bears return home and take on Texas State bright and early at 11AM, almost 12 hours earlier than kickoff last week. Oh the dichotomy.
The fit#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/An7THU8Pi7— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 15, 2022
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
In addition to football and golf, this weekend cross country travels to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Opener on Saturday. Soccer also competes at SMU on Sunday.
: . - #SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/vdt0jNjycz— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 12, 2022
One Final Word
After the BYU loss last week, a lot of fans seem to be worried about Baylor, especially our offense. While the loss wasn’t pretty, we’re going to be fine. Stay positive and have faith in our coaching staff and players! One loss isn’t going to kill us, and the bounce back starts tomorrow.
#poundtherock pic.twitter.com/L7WtKiP1h4— Jonah Burton (@jmburton24) September 15, 2022
Have a fantastic weekend and Sic Texas State!
