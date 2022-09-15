DBR: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Baylor Classic Begins Tonight

Tonight is the first of three games this weekend for Baylor volleyball. They will take on Tulsa at 6PM in the Ferrell Center.

Tomorrow we've got Tulsa & Tiff's Treats!



Baylor Classic

Tulsa

⏰6pm

https://t.co/VkkaL54Tlc#SicEm — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2022

College Road Trip Visits Waco

Autumn Johnson stopped by Waco to film a segment for NCAA Women’s Basketball College Road Trip. This sneak peek video shows a facilities tour with Sarah Andrews, practice clips, and an interview with head coach Nicki Collen!

Big 12 Football Preview

So uh. . .Kansas is currently #1 in the Big 12 as the only team with a conference win (wild!). What’s coming up this week for our conference? Check out the Week 3 football preview.

Who to Rep?

With Baylor announcing NIL shirts and jerseys for the football team, who’s merch are you most excited to buy? Vote in the poll below, and if I didn’t mention your top pick, comment who it is!

Poll Whose NIL merch are you going to buy? Dillon Doyle

Connor Galvin

Matt Jones

Taye McWilliams

Christian Morgan

Issac Power

Blake Shapen

Ben Sims

Sqwirl Williams

Other (drop your answer in the comments!) vote view results 0% Dillon Doyle (0 votes)

0% Connor Galvin (0 votes)

0% Matt Jones (0 votes)

0% Taye McWilliams (0 votes)

0% Christian Morgan (0 votes)

0% Issac Power (0 votes)

0% Blake Shapen (0 votes)

0% Ben Sims (0 votes)

0% Sqwirl Williams (0 votes)

0% Other (drop your answer in the comments!) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Personally, a white and green Dillon Doyle jersey will be getting purchased the second it’s available. I CANNOT wait. Peace, love, NIL!