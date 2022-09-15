DBR: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Baylor Classic Begins Tonight
Tonight is the first of three games this weekend for Baylor volleyball. They will take on Tulsa at 6PM in the Ferrell Center.
Tomorrow we've got Tulsa & Tiff's Treats!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2022
Baylor Classic
Tulsa
⏰6pm
https://t.co/VkkaL54Tlc#SicEm
College Road Trip Visits Waco
Autumn Johnson stopped by Waco to film a segment for NCAA Women’s Basketball College Road Trip. This sneak peek video shows a facilities tour with Sarah Andrews, practice clips, and an interview with head coach Nicki Collen!
College Road Trip: Exclusive Behind the Scenes #NCAAWBB x @BaylorWBB pic.twitter.com/lCaeJ871xo— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) September 14, 2022
Big 12 Football Preview
So uh. . .Kansas is currently #1 in the Big 12 as the only team with a conference win (wild!). What’s coming up this week for our conference? Check out the Week 3 football preview.
Big 12 Week Three Football Preview https://t.co/7qH6gousTU pic.twitter.com/nFOj1gLSYe— OurDailyBears (@OurDailyBears) September 14, 2022
Who to Rep?
With Baylor announcing NIL shirts and jerseys for the football team, who’s merch are you most excited to buy? Vote in the poll below, and if I didn’t mention your top pick, comment who it is!
Poll
Whose NIL merch are you going to buy?
-
0%
Dillon Doyle
-
0%
Connor Galvin
-
0%
Matt Jones
-
0%
Taye McWilliams
-
0%
Christian Morgan
-
0%
Issac Power
-
0%
Blake Shapen
-
0%
Ben Sims
-
0%
Sqwirl Williams
-
0%
Other (drop your answer in the comments!)
Personally, a white and green Dillon Doyle jersey will be getting purchased the second it’s available. I CANNOT wait. Peace, love, NIL!
