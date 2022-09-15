 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

By JennaP23
Baylor v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Baylor Classic Begins Tonight

Tonight is the first of three games this weekend for Baylor volleyball. They will take on Tulsa at 6PM in the Ferrell Center.

College Road Trip Visits Waco

Autumn Johnson stopped by Waco to film a segment for NCAA Women’s Basketball College Road Trip. This sneak peek video shows a facilities tour with Sarah Andrews, practice clips, and an interview with head coach Nicki Collen!

Big 12 Football Preview

So uh. . .Kansas is currently #1 in the Big 12 as the only team with a conference win (wild!). What’s coming up this week for our conference? Check out the Week 3 football preview.

Who to Rep?

With Baylor announcing NIL shirts and jerseys for the football team, who’s merch are you most excited to buy? Vote in the poll below, and if I didn’t mention your top pick, comment who it is!

Personally, a white and green Dillon Doyle jersey will be getting purchased the second it’s available. I CANNOT wait. Peace, love, NIL!

