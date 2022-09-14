DBR: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps North Texas

Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Freshman Averi Carlson has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second time this season!

New Merch Alert!

Baylor football announced a new line of NIL shirts and jerseys for football players. Shirts are available immediately, with jerseys coming soon. Time to rep your favorite players!

The latest round of NIL gear has arrived



Available now:

Baylor vs. BYU Draws Record Viewers

Playing late night Saturday games is a somewhat foreign concept to Baylor football, and it was definitely an experience watching football until 2AM local time (or 3AM if you’re an East Coast fan, God bless ya). That being said, the game drew a lot of viewers, 2.4 million to be exact, which is huge for the late night time slot. We can learn from this that Big 12 matchups have way more draw than the Pac-12. #sorry.

Our future is bright



The #BAYvsBYU game on Saturday was ESPN's best late-night game since 2016 with 2.4 million viewers



(via https://t.co/uOukmZfnHU) pic.twitter.com/aaw3PujW6S — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 13, 2022

First Look at Texas State

Enough about last week’s game. We’re halfway through the week and almost to another Saturday, with a fresh chance for the Bears to bounce back against Texas State.

FIRST LOOK: Texas State Bobcats

Football Position Grades

Two weeks into the season, Joe and Cody have given their thoughts and graded each position group.

Joe Goodman and Cody Orr dish out position grades for Baylor football against BYU.

