DBR: Wednesday, September 14th, 2022

By JennaP23
Baylor v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Volleyball Sweeps North Texas

Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Freshman Averi Carlson has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second time this season!

New Merch Alert!

Baylor football announced a new line of NIL shirts and jerseys for football players. Shirts are available immediately, with jerseys coming soon. Time to rep your favorite players!

Baylor vs. BYU Draws Record Viewers

Playing late night Saturday games is a somewhat foreign concept to Baylor football, and it was definitely an experience watching football until 2AM local time (or 3AM if you’re an East Coast fan, God bless ya). That being said, the game drew a lot of viewers, 2.4 million to be exact, which is huge for the late night time slot. We can learn from this that Big 12 matchups have way more draw than the Pac-12. #sorry.

First Look at Texas State

Enough about last week’s game. We’re halfway through the week and almost to another Saturday, with a fresh chance for the Bears to bounce back against Texas State.

Football Position Grades

Two weeks into the season, Joe and Cody have given their thoughts and graded each position group.

We are halfway through the week! Happy Wednesday!

