DBR: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

Volleyball Takes on North Texas

Tonight at the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball looks to extend their win streak as they play North Texas.

Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth Overall

The Bears shoot the low round of the week and finish tied for sixth at the Gopher Invitational!



: https://t.co/WfLPp7l0iq#SicEm ⛳️ ️ | @lukedossey — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 12, 2022

Lauren Harrison Hits 1,000 Career Kills

In Saturday’s match against Arizona State, senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison earned her 1,000th career kill! This is a huge accomplishment and a cherry on top of a dominant weekend for Baylor volleyball.

Volleyball Continues to Climb in AVCA Poll

After going 3-0 last week, Baylor has moved up to #14 in the AVCA Poll.

LJ Cryer is Back!

Yesterday it was announced that junior guard LJ Cryer has been fully cleared following an offseason foot surgery. Exciting news for the Bears!

Baylor's LJ Cryer (foot) has been fully cleared for all basketball related activities, per Scott Drew. Averaged 13.5 PPG last season, but only played in 19 games due to injury.



Significant Big 12 News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 12, 2022

Depth Chart Released for Texas State Matchup

Check out the updated depth chart and injury reports for this week.

Baylor Releases Depth Chart for Texas State; Injury Updates from Aranda Presser https://t.co/gWvWVuef9B pic.twitter.com/wHjtWkuMJh — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 12, 2022

Baylor vs. BYU Statistical Recap

Saturday’s game against BYU didn’t go as we hoped, and while it wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t all bad either. Take a look at the statistical recap.

A rough night through the air, an efficient but limited attack on the ground, and a defense that did almost everything they needed to do win. Here’s our statistical recap of Baylor’s loss at BYU. https://t.co/M71UFlN9D7 pic.twitter.com/cyxBvQd0Dd — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 12, 2022

Scott Frost Replacements?

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sunday after yet another loss. ODB has worked tirelessly to compile a list of potential candidates via credible sources.

Who could replace Scott Frost at Nebraska? OurDailyBears has some potential candidates. https://t.co/qEEYOTk3K7 pic.twitter.com/quJ2lycKFC — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 12, 2022

RGIII vs. Hawk

Baylor fans don’t need me to preach about how great RGIII is. His questionable yet hilarious commentary was probably the best part of the BYU game on Saturday, and his funny antics continue. Yesterday he raced a hawk (yes like an actual bird) ahead of the Monday Night Football Matchup between Seattle and Denver.

Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) just raced a hawk in the 40 ... and may have actually won



"I think the Cowboys just called me."pic.twitter.com/COxx2GQnnU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 12, 2022

