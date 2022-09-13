 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

By JennaP23
NCAA Football: Albany at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Takes on North Texas

Tonight at the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball looks to extend their win streak as they play North Texas.

Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth Overall

Lauren Harrison Hits 1,000 Career Kills

In Saturday’s match against Arizona State, senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison earned her 1,000th career kill! This is a huge accomplishment and a cherry on top of a dominant weekend for Baylor volleyball.

Volleyball Continues to Climb in AVCA Poll

After going 3-0 last week, Baylor has moved up to #14 in the AVCA Poll.

LJ Cryer is Back!

Yesterday it was announced that junior guard LJ Cryer has been fully cleared following an offseason foot surgery. Exciting news for the Bears!

Depth Chart Released for Texas State Matchup

Check out the updated depth chart and injury reports for this week.

Baylor vs. BYU Statistical Recap

Saturday’s game against BYU didn’t go as we hoped, and while it wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t all bad either. Take a look at the statistical recap.

Scott Frost Replacements?

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sunday after yet another loss. ODB has worked tirelessly to compile a list of potential candidates via credible sources.

RGIII vs. Hawk

Baylor fans don’t need me to preach about how great RGIII is. His questionable yet hilarious commentary was probably the best part of the BYU game on Saturday, and his funny antics continue. Yesterday he raced a hawk (yes like an actual bird) ahead of the Monday Night Football Matchup between Seattle and Denver.

Have a great day!

