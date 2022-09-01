 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

By JennaP23
GASeptember is here, we are 58 hours away from kickoff, and fall sports are in full swing. Buckle up Baylor Nation, WE HAVE A HUGE DBR COMING YOUR WAY!

Cross Country Begins Competition!

Volleyball Competes in Pepperdine Classic

Over the next three days Baylor volleyball will be competing in the Pepperdine Classic. Tonight they take on Pepperdine at 8PM.

Soccer Travels to Houston

National Team of the Week Recognition

Junior Gabby Mueller received Honorable Mention on Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week.

NFL Rosters Finalized

The 53-man NFL rosters have been finalized, and five former Baylor Bears made the cut for their rookie seasons. Wide receiver Drew Estrada, safety Grayland Arnold, and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson were also signed to practice squads.

NFL Bears Inspire Current Players

Dave Aranda talks about the great example and inspiration provided by the Bears that are making plays and succeeding at the professional level in this article from the Waco Tribune-Herald.

More Media Negotiations

Yesterday, the Big 12 announced they would begin early negotiations with ESPN and Fox. How does this impact realignment talks and the future of the Big 12? Read all about it here.

Week One Big 12 Football Preview

Big 12 football kicks off tonight with Oklahoma State and West Virginia both playing their first game of the season. Here’s the run-down for the Big 12 games happening this weekend.

What is an Albany Great Dane?

Great question! Check out Mark’s cheat sheet with everything you need to know about this week’s game, from who we’re playing to what the weather will be at kickoff.

SO CLOSE TO FOOTBALL.

