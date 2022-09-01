DBR: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

GASeptember is here, we are 58 hours away from kickoff, and fall sports are in full swing. Buckle up Baylor Nation, WE HAVE A HUGE DBR COMING YOUR WAY!

Cross Country Begins Competition!

Volleyball Competes in Pepperdine Classic

Over the next three days Baylor volleyball will be competing in the Pepperdine Classic. Tonight they take on Pepperdine at 8PM.

First of three matches in the Pepperdine Asics Classic comes tomorrow!https://t.co/cFP4eUHlpe#SicEm — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 31, 2022

Soccer Travels to Houston

The Baylor soccer team will play its third straight game away from home as it faces Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carl Lewis International Complex. https://t.co/Ypa52zUOFv — Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) August 31, 2022

National Team of the Week Recognition

Junior Gabby Mueller received Honorable Mention on Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week.

NFL Rosters Finalized

The 53-man NFL rosters have been finalized, and five former Baylor Bears made the cut for their rookie seasons. Wide receiver Drew Estrada, safety Grayland Arnold, and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson were also signed to practice squads.

When it was all said and done, five former Baylor Bears are on 53-man NFL rosters as rookies heading into the regular season:



Jalen Pitre (Houston)

Tyquan Thornton (New England)

Terrel Bernard (Buffalo)

JT Woods (Los Angeles)

Trestan Ebner (Chicago) — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 31, 2022

NFL Bears Inspire Current Players

Dave Aranda talks about the great example and inspiration provided by the Bears that are making plays and succeeding at the professional level in this article from the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Baylor's NFL players serving as inspiration, motivation for the current iteration.



“It’s really cool, I think, for guys to see … strong, real dreams,” Aranda saidhttps://t.co/fKgxiRtvSU — Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) August 31, 2022

More Media Negotiations

Yesterday, the Big 12 announced they would begin early negotiations with ESPN and Fox. How does this impact realignment talks and the future of the Big 12? Read all about it here.

Media rights! Realignment! ESPN and Texas and OU! What does it all mean? Maybe everything, maybe nothing... for now.https://t.co/9efNCNJZNX — Joe Goodman (@the_joe_goodman) August 31, 2022

Week One Big 12 Football Preview

Big 12 football kicks off tonight with Oklahoma State and West Virginia both playing their first game of the season. Here’s the run-down for the Big 12 games happening this weekend.

What is an Albany Great Dane?

Great question! Check out Mark’s cheat sheet with everything you need to know about this week’s game, from who we’re playing to what the weather will be at kickoff.

SO CLOSE TO FOOTBALL.