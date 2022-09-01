DBR: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

GASeptember is here, we are 58 hours away from kickoff, and fall sports are in full swing. Buckle up Baylor Nation, WE HAVE A HUGE DBR COMING YOUR WAY!
Cross Country Begins Competition!
Good to be back— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) August 31, 2022
Volleyball Competes in Pepperdine Classic
Over the next three days Baylor volleyball will be competing in the Pepperdine Classic. Tonight they take on Pepperdine at 8PM.
First of three matches in the Pepperdine Asics Classic comes tomorrow!https://t.co/cFP4eUHlpe#SicEm— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 31, 2022
Soccer Travels to Houston
The Baylor soccer team will play its third straight game away from home as it faces Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carl Lewis International Complex. https://t.co/Ypa52zUOFv— Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) August 31, 2022
National Team of the Week Recognition
Junior Gabby Mueller received Honorable Mention on Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week.
National recognition for our game-winning goal scorer #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hOCa6mzniy— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 31, 2022
NFL Rosters Finalized
The 53-man NFL rosters have been finalized, and five former Baylor Bears made the cut for their rookie seasons. Wide receiver Drew Estrada, safety Grayland Arnold, and offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson were also signed to practice squads.
When it was all said and done, five former Baylor Bears are on 53-man NFL rosters as rookies heading into the regular season:— Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 31, 2022
Jalen Pitre (Houston)
Tyquan Thornton (New England)
Terrel Bernard (Buffalo)
JT Woods (Los Angeles)
Trestan Ebner (Chicago)
NFL Bears Inspire Current Players
Dave Aranda talks about the great example and inspiration provided by the Bears that are making plays and succeeding at the professional level in this article from the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Baylor's NFL players serving as inspiration, motivation for the current iteration.— Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) August 31, 2022
“It’s really cool, I think, for guys to see … strong, real dreams,” Aranda saidhttps://t.co/fKgxiRtvSU
More Media Negotiations
Yesterday, the Big 12 announced they would begin early negotiations with ESPN and Fox. How does this impact realignment talks and the future of the Big 12? Read all about it here.
Media rights! Realignment! ESPN and Texas and OU! What does it all mean? Maybe everything, maybe nothing... for now.https://t.co/9efNCNJZNX— Joe Goodman (@the_joe_goodman) August 31, 2022
Week One Big 12 Football Preview
Big 12 football kicks off tonight with Oklahoma State and West Virginia both playing their first game of the season. Here’s the run-down for the Big 12 games happening this weekend.
Big 12 Week One Football Preview https://t.co/sscuoLNLll pic.twitter.com/UfBSemonbO— ODB (@OurDailyBears) August 31, 2022
What is an Albany Great Dane?
Great question! Check out Mark’s cheat sheet with everything you need to know about this week’s game, from who we’re playing to what the weather will be at kickoff.
FIRST LOOK: Albany Great Danes | JUST TALKING GREAT DANES, YOU GUYS. #SicEm https://t.co/pgoFlFyCsj pic.twitter.com/6AeI5wkrnz— ODB (@OurDailyBears) August 31, 2022
SO CLOSE TO FOOTBALL.
