DBR: Tuesday, August 9th 2022

Hey y’all! I’m Jenna, the newest contributor here at ODB. I’m currently a Senior at Baylor studying Religion. I’m super passionate about Baylor Athletics (obviously), and when I’m not at Baylor games I like to get coffee with my friends and read. Come by every morning for the Daily Bear Report and follow me on Twitter for objectively funny content!

Baylor Football Ranked #10

The USA Today Coaches’ Poll was released yesterday, with Baylor slotting in at #10. Other notables from the Big 12: Oklahoma (#9), Oklahoma State (#11), and Texas (#18). Texas also received one first place vote.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and there are some familiar faces at the top. https://t.co/QIcq6bsl5e pic.twitter.com/Z1RzOqgH24 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 8, 2022

TEDVID TIME

You know what time it is. New @tedvid just dropped. Check out the new hype video.

Baylor Men’s Tennis Announces Coaching Addition

.



"We couldn't be more excited to have Nich staying on to work with our program in this elevated role." -@MWoodsonBUMT



️ https://t.co/WN5fuymQAd#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jnvKyw295l — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) August 8, 2022

New Nike Shop at the Bookstore??!!

So fresh. So new. Check out the new @Nike Shop at the @BaylorBookstore. ‍



Just in time for start of a new school year! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Adr9T7dRJn — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 9, 2022

Happy Birthday Ty!