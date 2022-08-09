 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, August 9th 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hey y’all! I’m Jenna, the newest contributor here at ODB. I’m currently a Senior at Baylor studying Religion. I’m super passionate about Baylor Athletics (obviously), and when I’m not at Baylor games I like to get coffee with my friends and read. Come by every morning for the Daily Bear Report and follow me on Twitter for objectively funny content!

Baylor Football Ranked #10

The USA Today Coaches’ Poll was released yesterday, with Baylor slotting in at #10. Other notables from the Big 12: Oklahoma (#9), Oklahoma State (#11), and Texas (#18). Texas also received one first place vote.

TEDVID TIME

You know what time it is. New @tedvid just dropped. Check out the new hype video.

Baylor Men’s Tennis Announces Coaching Addition

New Nike Shop at the Bookstore??!!

Happy Birthday Ty!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...