DBR: Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

Baylor vs. Albany SP+ Prediction

Yesterday, Bill Connelly revealed the SP+ picks for Week 1. Of interesting note is the predicted score for Baylor vs. Albany, which is 49-1. I’ll say that again: Baylor 49, Albany 1.

WEEK 1 SP+ PICKS



UGA 36, Oregon 17

Ohio State 35, ND 23

Arkansas 29, Cincy 26

Utah 29.1, Florida 28.9

Pitt 36, WVU 22

Penn State 26, Purdue 22

LSU 28, FSU 24

Baylor 46, Albany ... 1



THE SPREADSHEET IS UP. (FCS/D2/D3/NAIA!! coming soon!)https://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c

Football Single Digit Numbers Announced

This season’s single-digit numbers have been announced, continuing the tradition started by Matt Rhule.

breaking:



per a source, baylor has dished out the single digits for the 2022 football season.



0 Craig Williams

2 Matt Jones

3 Mark Milton

4 Christian Morgan

5 Dillon Doyle

6 Gavin Holmes

7 Bryson Jackson

8 Ben Sims

9 TJ Franklin#sicem — locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) August 30, 2022

Baylor Launches New Game

Baylor has just announced Sic ‘Em Pick ‘Em, a game where fans can make predictions for the game of the week for a chance to win prizes. Sign up and submit your picks before kickoff on Saturday, and if anybody wins the Baylor Bookstore gift card hit me up.

Let us ask you this: will the Bears score over 16.5 points in the first half?



Make your picks on every game this season and win fantastic prizes with the FREE ' ' Game!



Make your picks on every game this season and win fantastic prizes with the FREE ' ' Game!

Play online and in the Baylor Sports app https://t.co/hKOQz7ko6F#SicEm

Deep Dive into Baylor’s Starting Lineup

