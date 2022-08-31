 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

By JennaP23
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

VB’s Averi Carlson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Baylor vs. Albany SP+ Prediction

Yesterday, Bill Connelly revealed the SP+ picks for Week 1. Of interesting note is the predicted score for Baylor vs. Albany, which is 49-1. I’ll say that again: Baylor 49, Albany 1.

Football Single Digit Numbers Announced

This season’s single-digit numbers have been announced, continuing the tradition started by Matt Rhule.

Baylor Launches New Game

Baylor has just announced Sic ‘Em Pick ‘Em, a game where fans can make predictions for the game of the week for a chance to win prizes. Sign up and submit your picks before kickoff on Saturday, and if anybody wins the Baylor Bookstore gift card hit me up.

Deep Dive into Baylor’s Starting Lineup

Check out Cody’s detailed breakdown of Baylor’s starters for Saturday’s matchup!

More From Our Daily Bears

