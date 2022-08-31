DBR: Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

VB’s Averi Carlson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
Baylor vs. Albany SP+ Prediction
Yesterday, Bill Connelly revealed the SP+ picks for Week 1. Of interesting note is the predicted score for Baylor vs. Albany, which is 49-1. I’ll say that again: Baylor 49, Albany 1.
Baylor 46, Albany ... 1
Football Single Digit Numbers Announced
This season’s single-digit numbers have been announced, continuing the tradition started by Matt Rhule.
0 Craig Williams
2 Matt Jones
3 Mark Milton
4 Christian Morgan
5 Dillon Doyle
6 Gavin Holmes
7 Bryson Jackson
8 Ben Sims
9 TJ Franklin#sicem
Baylor Launches New Game
Baylor has just announced Sic ‘Em Pick ‘Em, a game where fans can make predictions for the game of the week for a chance to win prizes. Sign up and submit your picks before kickoff on Saturday, and if anybody wins the Baylor Bookstore gift card hit me up.
Deep Dive into Baylor’s Starting Lineup
Check out Cody’s detailed breakdown of Baylor’s starters for Saturday’s matchup!
