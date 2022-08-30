DBR: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

Volleyball Jumps to #9 in AVCA Poll
After their win over #3 ranked Wisconsin, Baylor moved up to #9 in this week’s AVCA Poll. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 25 include Texas (#1) and Kansas (#20).
Hello, top 10 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/UeYptzc9b3— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 29, 2022
Depth Chart Released for Saturday
Yesterday, the depth chart for Baylor’s upcoming matchup against Albany on Saturday was released.
Baylor depth chart for Albany pic.twitter.com/MWPGm2arI6— Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) August 29, 2022
Single Digits Awarded
The tradition continues as single-digit numbers were announced. Joe Goodman breaks it down here.
breaking:— locked on baylor drake c. toll (@drakectoll) August 30, 2022
per a source, baylor has dished out the single digits for the 2022 football season.
0 Craig Williams
2 Matt Jones
3 Mark Milton
4 Christian Morgan
5 Dillon Doyle
6 Gavin Holmes
7 Bryson Jackson
8 Ben Sims
9 TJ Franklin#sicem
Breaking News: Baylor is Fast
Our football team is stacked with talent, and in case you forgot or needed more evidence, Coach Aranda said that 12 players ran over 20 MPH in Saturday’s scrimmage. Baylor football is too fast for school zones and most streets on campus. Sic ‘Em.
Coach Aranda just said #Baylor had 12 guys clocked at OVER 20 MPH during their scrimmage on Saturday. He said that has never happened before. #SicEm— Chris Williams (@CWillTV) August 29, 2022
