DBR: Monday, August 29th, 2022

Volleyball Beats Defending National Champs!
In the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge this weekend, Baylor dropped their first game to Minnesota but bounced back big with a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin, the #3 ranked defending national champions.
Sic'd the Defending National Champs @BaylorVBall x #Big12VB pic.twitter.com/VpFufwOdKW— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 27, 2022
Class of ‘24 Commitment for Baylor Basketball
This weekend, Jason Asemota announced his commitment to Baylor. The Arizona forward is currently ranked #29 in his recruiting class.
Top-30 junior Jason Asemota just committed to Baylor, he told @PaulBiancardi. Visiting Waco this weekend.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 27, 2022
“The program has a history of winning and player development. They made me a priority in their recruiting by their actions and words,” he told ESPN.
Just trying to become the best version of myself. pic.twitter.com/pYGsqeEnjh— Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) June 22, 2022
Soccer Loses Tough Battle in Austin
Final from Austin. #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rFAp0yv14B— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 28, 2022
Dillon Doyle Named Campbell Trophy Nominee
Linebacker Dillon Doyle was announced as Baylor’s nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Each school nominates one player that exemplifies success on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.
Congrats to LB Dillon Doyle, the @BUFootball nominee for the 2022 #CampbellTrophy! #SicEm https://t.co/mfGFXH2CKk pic.twitter.com/73CfJaRlOg— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 26, 2022
Have a great week y’all!
