DBR: Monday, August 29th, 2022

Volleyball Beats Defending National Champs!

In the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge this weekend, Baylor dropped their first game to Minnesota but bounced back big with a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin, the #3 ranked defending national champions.

Class of ‘24 Commitment for Baylor Basketball

This weekend, Jason Asemota announced his commitment to Baylor. The Arizona forward is currently ranked #29 in his recruiting class.

Top-30 junior Jason Asemota just committed to Baylor, he told @PaulBiancardi. Visiting Waco this weekend.



“The program has a history of winning and player development. They made me a priority in their recruiting by their actions and words,” he told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 27, 2022

Just trying to become the best version of myself. pic.twitter.com/pYGsqeEnjh — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) June 22, 2022

Soccer Loses Tough Battle in Austin

Dillon Doyle Named Campbell Trophy Nominee

Linebacker Dillon Doyle was announced as Baylor’s nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Each school nominates one player that exemplifies success on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Have a great week y’all!