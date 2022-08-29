 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, August 29th, 2022

By JennaP23
Volleyball Beats Defending National Champs!

In the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge this weekend, Baylor dropped their first game to Minnesota but bounced back big with a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin, the #3 ranked defending national champions.

Class of ‘24 Commitment for Baylor Basketball

This weekend, Jason Asemota announced his commitment to Baylor. The Arizona forward is currently ranked #29 in his recruiting class.

Soccer Loses Tough Battle in Austin

Dillon Doyle Named Campbell Trophy Nominee

Linebacker Dillon Doyle was announced as Baylor’s nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Each school nominates one player that exemplifies success on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Have a great week y’all!

