DBR: Friday, August 26th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Soccer Wins!
Yesterday afternoon Baylor defeated Florida 2-1 for the first win of the season and first win under new head coach Michelle Lenard.
First win is in the books #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iZjIkg4pg6— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 25, 2022
Volleyball Season Opener
Today Baylor volleyball plays their first game of the season in Fort Worth as they take on Minnesota in Game 1 of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.
We start the regular season➡️TOMORROW— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 25, 2022
Big Ten / @Big12Conference Challenge
#5 Minnesota
https://t.co/b3gNSK2j0K#SicEm pic.twitter.com/2pTn2BvoP9
NIL Deal for Baylor Basketball
Baylor men’s basketball will be facing off against Gonzaga in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship game. Organizers will be paying players from both teams to promote the game.
.@BaylorMBB, @ZagMBB players will receive #NIL money for promoting Dec. 2 rematch. https://t.co/VmMSDQrLmq— Lariat Sports (@BULariatSports) August 25, 2022
WNBA All-Rookie Team Announced
Yesterday, recent Baylor grads Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo of the Indiana Fever were named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team!
capping off their rookie season with 2022 @WNBA All-Rookie Team honors— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️ (@IndianaFever) August 25, 2022
congrats, @NaLyssaSmith & @QueenEgbo_! pic.twitter.com/leIrMPWCPq
Meet the Bears
Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium, Baylor Athletics hosts their annual Meet the Bears event, where fans can get autographs and meet student-athletes from sixteen different sports.
Excited for next Saturday already? Meet the Bears is getting close! ✍️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 17, 2022
Full details: https://t.co/1gERzjceml#SicEm pic.twitter.com/S2rEpEZiAP
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
On Saturday, Baylor volleyball plays Wisconsin in Game 2 of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. Soccer also takes the field in Austin again on Sunday afternoon as they take on North Carolina.
: . -— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 22, 2022
Meet the Bears is our lone home event this week while @BaylorVBall and @BaylorFutbol hit the road for the first time this season! #SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/Y6mJ7Nicz3
College football is officially back so enjoy this weekend’s games and get pumped for Baylor’s season openers next week!!
