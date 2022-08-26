DBR: Friday, August 26th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Soccer Wins!

Yesterday afternoon Baylor defeated Florida 2-1 for the first win of the season and first win under new head coach Michelle Lenard.

Volleyball Season Opener

Today Baylor volleyball plays their first game of the season in Fort Worth as they take on Minnesota in Game 1 of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

NIL Deal for Baylor Basketball

Baylor men’s basketball will be facing off against Gonzaga in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship game. Organizers will be paying players from both teams to promote the game.

WNBA All-Rookie Team Announced

Yesterday, recent Baylor grads Nalyssa Smith and Queen Egbo of the Indiana Fever were named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team!

Meet the Bears

Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium, Baylor Athletics hosts their annual Meet the Bears event, where fans can get autographs and meet student-athletes from sixteen different sports.

Excited for next Saturday already? Meet the Bears is getting close!



Full details: #SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 17, 2022

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

On Saturday, Baylor volleyball plays Wisconsin in Game 2 of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. Soccer also takes the field in Austin again on Sunday afternoon as they take on North Carolina.

Meet the Bears is our lone home event this week while @BaylorVBall and @BaylorFutbol hit the road for the first time this season! #SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 22, 2022

College football is officially back so enjoy this weekend’s games and get pumped for Baylor’s season openers next week!!