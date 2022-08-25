 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, August 25th, 2022

By JennaP23
Big 12 Commissioner Visits Waco

Yesterday, Brett Yormark, the new Big 12 Commissioner, visited Baylor’s campus to tour the athletic facilities.

Senior Bowl Watch List

Tight end Ben Sims and offensive lineman Connor Galvin were both named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list!

Baylor Soccer Seeking First Win of the Season

Today Baylor soccer takes on Florida in a neutral site game in Austin.

Freshman Golf Player Competes in World Championship

Incoming freshman Silje Ohma is competing in the World Amateur Team Championship this week, representing Norway.

Baylor Alumni in the WNBA Playoffs

Last night, Dijonai Carrington and Odyssey Sims of the Connecticut Sun defeated the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of the first-round series.

