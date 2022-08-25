DBR: Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Big 12 Commissioner Visits Waco

Yesterday, Brett Yormark, the new Big 12 Commissioner, visited Baylor’s campus to tour the athletic facilities.

Senior Bowl Watch List

Tight end Ben Sims and offensive lineman Connor Galvin were both named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list!

Baylor Soccer Seeking First Win of the Season

Today Baylor soccer takes on Florida in a neutral site game in Austin.

The Baylor soccer team will play a pair of neutral site games against Florida at 4 p.m. Thursday and No. 1 North Carolina at noon Sunday at Mike A. Myers https://t.co/nILxgavQP1 — Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) August 24, 2022

Freshman Golf Player Competes in World Championship

Incoming freshman Silje Ohma is competing in the World Amateur Team Championship this week, representing Norway.

Good luck to incoming freshman Silje Ohma as she represents @BaylorAthletics and Norway at the World Amateur Team Championships, beginning Wednesday at @legolfnational!



: https://t.co/fQJnNytGDs#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/K3cbsJJ190 — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) August 23, 2022

Baylor Alumni in the WNBA Playoffs

Last night, Dijonai Carrington and Odyssey Sims of the Connecticut Sun defeated the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of the first-round series.