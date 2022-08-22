DBR: Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Volleyball Beats Texas A&M in Exhibition Game
The Lady Bears won 3-2 in a hard-fought match against Texas A&M on Saturday.
BEARS WIN! BEARS WIN! And ending it on an ace! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/FXXqujD050— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 20, 2022
Soccer Drops Game to Wisconsin
Final from Waco. #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/n51gSiZ0JA— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 22, 2022
Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released
RT if you're ready for hoops season‼️— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 19, 2022
️ https://t.co/0mm6jCk9XG
️ https://t.co/Obclykqz9E#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/JFqjgNULAs
Men’s Basketball Director of Operations Lands NBA Job
On Friday, Aditya Malhotra announced he will be leaving Baylor to join the Phoenix Suns organization. Malhotra has been part of the Baylor men’s basketball program for the last nine seasons. Read more about his new role here.
Excited for the next step for our family at the Phoenix @Suns!! #outworkeveryone #thevalley #suns pic.twitter.com/8Lw4k6E84P— Aditya Malhotra (@CoachADMalhotra) August 19, 2022
First Day of Classes for Baylor
Y'all ready? Big week ahead on campus!— Baylor University (@Baylor) August 15, 2022
#Move2BU
Welcome Week
First Day of Classes pic.twitter.com/JVCAlyHYAi
Have a great Monday!
Loading comments...