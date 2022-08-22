 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, August 22nd, 2022

By JennaP23
Volleyball Beats Texas A&M in Exhibition Game

The Lady Bears won 3-2 in a hard-fought match against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Soccer Drops Game to Wisconsin

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

Men’s Basketball Director of Operations Lands NBA Job

On Friday, Aditya Malhotra announced he will be leaving Baylor to join the Phoenix Suns organization. Malhotra has been part of the Baylor men’s basketball program for the last nine seasons. Read more about his new role here.

First Day of Classes for Baylor

Have a great Monday!

