DBR: Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Volleyball Beats Texas A&M in Exhibition Game

The Lady Bears won 3-2 in a hard-fought match against Texas A&M on Saturday.

BEARS WIN! BEARS WIN! And ending it on an ace! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/FXXqujD050 — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 20, 2022

Soccer Drops Game to Wisconsin

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

Men’s Basketball Director of Operations Lands NBA Job

On Friday, Aditya Malhotra announced he will be leaving Baylor to join the Phoenix Suns organization. Malhotra has been part of the Baylor men’s basketball program for the last nine seasons. Read more about his new role here.

First Day of Classes for Baylor

Y'all ready? Big week ahead on campus!



#Move2BU

Welcome Week

First Day of Classes pic.twitter.com/JVCAlyHYAi — Baylor University (@Baylor) August 15, 2022

Have a great Monday!