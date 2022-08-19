DBR: Friday, August 18th, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
Soccer Ties Minnesota in Season Opener
A hard battle to open the season#SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8reUmkiO7e— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 19, 2022
Another Day, Another Watchlist
Defensive lineman Siaki Ika was named to the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List.
.@Jackfish801 @PolynesianFBHOF— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 18, 2022
https://t.co/KIvfE7lVeJ#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/EMcXur89Tz
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
Saturday at 4PM, Baylor volleyball has an exhibition game against Texas A&M, and soccer hosts Wisconsin on Sunday night for their second game of the season.
: . -— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 15, 2022
Take a look at when the Bears are competing each week with this handy graphic! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/LmRjGsiAVP
Have a great weekend y’all!
