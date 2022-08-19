 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, August 18th, 2022

By JennaP23
Best of ODB This Week:

Soccer Ties Minnesota in Season Opener

Another Day, Another Watchlist

Defensive lineman Siaki Ika was named to the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List.

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

Saturday at 4PM, Baylor volleyball has an exhibition game against Texas A&M, and soccer hosts Wisconsin on Sunday night for their second game of the season.

Have a great weekend y’all!

