DBR: Thursday, August 18th, 2022

By JennaP23
Soccer Season Opener!

Tonight at 7PM, Baylor takes on Minnesota in the first game of the season!

Volleyball Unveils New Uniforms

Baylor Baseball Player Lands Coaching Job

Yesterday, Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo was announced as the newest assistant coach for Dodge City Community College. Cardoza-Oquendo was an infielder for the Bears the past two seasons.

Former Lady Bears in WNBA Playoffs

Former Bears Dijonai Carrington and Odyssey Sims take the court with the Connecticut Sun for the first round of WNBA playoffs. Didi Richards and the New York Liberty won their first round game yesterday.

Around the Web

Fox Sports is currently doing a fan vote to determine the best fanbase in college football. Nothing is more prestigious than winning a Twitter poll, so vote Baylor nation!

