DBR: Thursday, August 18th, 2022

Soccer Season Opener!
Tonight at 7PM, Baylor takes on Minnesota in the first game of the season!
There's a lot to do at @BaylorFutbol's season opener tomorrow at Betty Lou ⤵️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 17, 2022
️ Community Night (Waco residents get a $3 discounted ticket with a valid ID)
Bounce House for Cubs
Kona Ice on-site
⚽ Team Poster Giveaway#SicEm pic.twitter.com/nOQP6aLhqM
Volleyball Unveils New Uniforms
New season✅— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 17, 2022
New team✅
✨New threads✨✅
But wait, there's MORE.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/YnMiG42IU6
Baylor Baseball Player Lands Coaching Job
Yesterday, Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo was announced as the newest assistant coach for Dodge City Community College. Cardoza-Oquendo was an infielder for the Bears the past two seasons.
Coach Este! Congrats @ecaoq12 #SicEm ⚾️ https://t.co/ADVbojDtho— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) August 17, 2022
Former Lady Bears in WNBA Playoffs
Former Bears Dijonai Carrington and Odyssey Sims take the court with the Connecticut Sun for the first round of WNBA playoffs. Didi Richards and the New York Liberty won their first round game yesterday.
Good luck to our former Bears in the @WNBA Playoffs!@Lucky_Lefty0 x @Deauzya x @DijonaiVictoria #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/0NwzCVjNyX— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 17, 2022
Around the Web
Fox Sports is currently doing a fan vote to determine the best fanbase in college football. Nothing is more prestigious than winning a Twitter poll, so vote Baylor nation!
REGION 3 Sweet Sixteen: No. 9 @BUFootball vs No. 13 @BroncoSportsFB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 17, 2022
Loading comments...