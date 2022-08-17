DBR: August 17th, 2022

Volleyball Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
Tonight at 6PM in the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball will have an intra-squad scrimmage that is open to the public!
See y'all tomorrow night in Ferrell for our Green vs. Gold intrasquad match!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 17, 2022
⏰6pm
vs
FREE#SicEm https://t.co/3gXSJdgvcd
Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll Announced
Yesterday, the Big 12 preseason soccer poll was released, with Baylor coming in at #7.
⚽️ #Big12SOC ⚽️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 16, 2022
https://t.co/2xf8Ajhh5b pic.twitter.com/whcZVWK7Iq
Themes Announced for Home Soccer Games
Baylor soccer has announced special themes and promotions for this year’s home games, beginning with Community Night for the season opener.
We have some fun things planned this season!— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 16, 2022
Starting this Thursday, you won’t want to miss the action at Betty Lou #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rvfrEfwmtW
Former Baylor Baseball Player Gets Major League Call
Last night, Shea Langeliers was called up by the Oakland Athletics. The former Baylor catcher played against the Texas Rangers as the A’s designated hitter, hitting a double on his first at-bat.
Shea Langeliers with a bang!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 17, 2022
The top-ranked @Athletics prospect rips a double on the first pitch of his big league career: pic.twitter.com/jjyrJb32su
Nalyssa Smith Named to All-Rookie Team
Indiana Fever’s Nalyssa Smith was named to the AP All-Rookie Team. Smith currently leads all WNBA rookies in rebounds and blocks per game.
AP All-Rookie Team— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️ (@IndianaFever) August 16, 2022
congrats, @NaLyssaSmith! pic.twitter.com/yO8hJxfgCe
Santana Dotson Inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Santana Dotson on being inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame!#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/TXy9l8zIme— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 16, 2022
