DBR: August 17th, 2022

Volleyball Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

Tonight at 6PM in the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball will have an intra-squad scrimmage that is open to the public!

See y'all tomorrow night in Ferrell for our Green vs. Gold intrasquad match!



⏰6pm

vs

FREE#SicEm https://t.co/3gXSJdgvcd — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 17, 2022

Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll Announced

Yesterday, the Big 12 preseason soccer poll was released, with Baylor coming in at #7.

Themes Announced for Home Soccer Games

Baylor soccer has announced special themes and promotions for this year’s home games, beginning with Community Night for the season opener.

We have some fun things planned this season!



Starting this Thursday, you won’t want to miss the action at Betty Lou #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rvfrEfwmtW — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 16, 2022

Former Baylor Baseball Player Gets Major League Call

Last night, Shea Langeliers was called up by the Oakland Athletics. The former Baylor catcher played against the Texas Rangers as the A’s designated hitter, hitting a double on his first at-bat.

Shea Langeliers with a bang!



The top-ranked @Athletics prospect rips a double on the first pitch of his big league career: pic.twitter.com/jjyrJb32su — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 17, 2022

Nalyssa Smith Named to All-Rookie Team

Indiana Fever’s Nalyssa Smith was named to the AP All-Rookie Team. Smith currently leads all WNBA rookies in rebounds and blocks per game.

Santana Dotson Inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame