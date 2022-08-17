 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: August 17th, 2022

By JennaP23
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

Tonight at 6PM in the Ferrell Center, Baylor volleyball will have an intra-squad scrimmage that is open to the public!

Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll Announced

Yesterday, the Big 12 preseason soccer poll was released, with Baylor coming in at #7.

Themes Announced for Home Soccer Games

Baylor soccer has announced special themes and promotions for this year’s home games, beginning with Community Night for the season opener.

Former Baylor Baseball Player Gets Major League Call

Last night, Shea Langeliers was called up by the Oakland Athletics. The former Baylor catcher played against the Texas Rangers as the A’s designated hitter, hitting a double on his first at-bat.

Nalyssa Smith Named to All-Rookie Team

Indiana Fever’s Nalyssa Smith was named to the AP All-Rookie Team. Smith currently leads all WNBA rookies in rebounds and blocks per game.

Santana Dotson Inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

More From Our Daily Bears

