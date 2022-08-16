DBR: Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

Baylor Football Ranked #10 Again
The preseason AP poll was released yesterday, and the Baylor Bears came in at #10. Read about the rest of the rankings here.
Soccer Preseason Recognition
Senior Kayley Ables was named to the 2022 Preseaon-All Big 12 soccer team.
She’s like that— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 15, 2022
>> https://t.co/RXLafpFxXJ#SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ULZ9P9viBh
Baylor Volleyball Ranked #16
Yesterday the AVCA Coaches’ Poll was released, with Baylor coming in at #16. Other Big 12 schools ranked in the Top 25 include Texas (#2) and Kansas (#23).
The Bears check in at No. 16 to start the season #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6nHo03RbBp— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 15, 2022
Former Baylor Quarterback Earns Starting Job at USF
Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon was named QB1 for USF yesterday. Bohanon transferred to USF in May after Dave Aranda named Blake Shapen as Baylor’s starting quarterback.
Introducing QB1, Gerry Bohanon#US2F | #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/IEtARRmcZa— USF Football (@USFFootball) August 15, 2022
ODB Mailbag!
You know the drill, drop your questions in the comments!
