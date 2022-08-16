DBR: Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

Baylor Football Ranked #10 Again

The preseason AP poll was released yesterday, and the Baylor Bears came in at #10. Read about the rest of the rankings here.

Soccer Preseason Recognition

Senior Kayley Ables was named to the 2022 Preseaon-All Big 12 soccer team.

Baylor Volleyball Ranked #16

Yesterday the AVCA Coaches’ Poll was released, with Baylor coming in at #16. Other Big 12 schools ranked in the Top 25 include Texas (#2) and Kansas (#23).

The Bears check in at No. 16 to start the season #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6nHo03RbBp — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 15, 2022

Former Baylor Quarterback Earns Starting Job at USF

Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon was named QB1 for USF yesterday. Bohanon transferred to USF in May after Dave Aranda named Blake Shapen as Baylor’s starting quarterback.

ODB Mailbag!

You know the drill, drop your questions in the comments!