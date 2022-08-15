DBR: Monday, August 15, 2022

Soccer Wins Last Scrimmage of the Preseason
Last exhibition ☑️— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 15, 2022
Let’s go Bears!!!!#SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2Njg21dJNh
Bears Dominate NFL Preseason
Rookies Trestan Ebner and Terrel Bernard each scored in their preseason openers. Ebner scored the first touchdown of the game for the Chicago Bears.
First NFL TD for the rook, @TrestanEbner!— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 13, 2022
: #KCvsCHI on Fox32 & @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pscohkXNGX
Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown.
.@TerrelBernard_2 goes 69 yards to the house!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 13, 2022
: @nflnetwork | WIVB pic.twitter.com/4CiCE2jTC3
Texans’ safety Jalen Pitre started in their first preseason game, recording four solo tackles and one TFL.
Summer Graduation for Baylor Student-Athletes
On Saturday, ten student-athletes graduated, including Jaden Owens, Ben Sims, and Matthew Mayer.
