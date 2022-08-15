DBR: Monday, August 15, 2022

Soccer Wins Last Scrimmage of the Preseason

Bears Dominate NFL Preseason

Rookies Trestan Ebner and Terrel Bernard each scored in their preseason openers. Ebner scored the first touchdown of the game for the Chicago Bears.

Terrel Bernard of the Buffalo Bills returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown.

Texans’ safety Jalen Pitre started in their first preseason game, recording four solo tackles and one TFL.

Summer Graduation for Baylor Student-Athletes

On Saturday, ten student-athletes graduated, including Jaden Owens, Ben Sims, and Matthew Mayer.

