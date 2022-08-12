 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Friday, August 12, 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Best of ODB This Week:

Soccer Starts Off with a Win

2021-2022 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Announced

Former Bear Shines in NFL Preseason

Former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored the first touchdown of the game for the New England Patriots in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Have a great weekend!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...