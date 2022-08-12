DBR: Friday, August 12, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:
- New NIL Option for Football Players in Waco NIL Club
- MAILBAG
- NEW HYPE VIDEO FROM TED
- A Preview of the Offensive Line
Soccer Starts Off with a Win
This is how we do it #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7LJwb7z9bp— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 12, 2022
2021-2022 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Announced
Congrats to our 4️⃣5️⃣ Bears who earned Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 11, 2022
Full list: https://t.co/2jQQSJbmQQ#SicEm pic.twitter.com/IhADvL2k4Q
Former Bear Shines in NFL Preseason
Former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored the first touchdown of the game for the New England Patriots in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Touchdown, Tyquan Thornton! The rookie WR from Baylor gets the @Patriots on the board.@Humble_Ty19 | #ForeverNE— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2022
: #NYGvsNE on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E0QNI4OSYN pic.twitter.com/UaiM7qQcxE
Have a great weekend!
Loading comments...