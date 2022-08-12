DBR: Friday, August 12, 2022

Best of ODB This Week:

Soccer Starts Off with a Win

2021-2022 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Announced

Congrats to our 4️⃣5️⃣ Bears who earned Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors!



Full list: https://t.co/2jQQSJbmQQ#SicEm pic.twitter.com/IhADvL2k4Q — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 11, 2022

Former Bear Shines in NFL Preseason

Former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored the first touchdown of the game for the New England Patriots in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Have a great weekend!