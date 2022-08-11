DBR: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Soccer is Back!!
New head coach Michelle Leonard and the Bears return to Betty Lou Mays Field for the first time this season in an exhibition game against the LSU Tigers tonight at 7PM.
Waco NIL Club
It’s official! Baylor Football players have come together and launched the Waco NIL Club. Find more details about the club here.
Preseason Recognition Continues
Yesterday, quarterback Blake Shapen was named to the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.
Bruce Feldman’s annual college football Freaks List included Baylor defensive lineman Gabe Hall at #17.
Men’s Golf Schedule Announced
Baylor Berm Gets an Upgrade
Yesterday Baylor announced a generous gift from Katie and Jimmy Garrison to the Give Light campaign. The berm will become the Dimmitt Garrison Family Berm, and a red brick wall will be added to separate the berm from the field.
