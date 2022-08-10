DBR: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

Scott Drew, per usual, will play anyone anywhere. The Bears will travel to Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event, South Dakota for a rematch with Gonzaga, and then to Dallas to face Washington State in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

New NIL Deals for Baylor Football

Waco NIL Club is a new membership-based opportunity for Baylor fans to directly support Baylor Football.

Nearly every Baylor Football player tweeted the same message yesterday, so keep your eyes peeled for new NIL developments today!

Going to drop some HUGE NIL tomorrow that involves our whole team... we'll need Baylor nation's support... #SicEm — JORDAN JENKINS (@Jenkinsdabeast) August 9, 2022

Home Football Game Themes Announced

Baylor Football announced the themes for each of this season’s home games, starting off with fireworks for the season opener.





Game 1 vs. UAlbany

↪️



Don't miss the Bears' season opener that includes a postgame fireworks display at McLane!



️: https://t.co/q8vxJmtm2p#SicEm | #WithBaylor pic.twitter.com/ErSRqCDT8z — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 9, 2022

ODB Mailbag

ODB Mailbag is back! Drop all your questions in the comments.

Around the Web

This… beats anything sports has given us in a while: pic.twitter.com/LuDGFEuzLC — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 9, 2022

The transformation for @BaylorMBB Which one is the best? pic.twitter.com/N54GnvSIeH — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) August 9, 2022

IT’S BLUEY DAY!!!!