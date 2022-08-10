 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced

Scott Drew, per usual, will play anyone anywhere. The Bears will travel to Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event, South Dakota for a rematch with Gonzaga, and then to Dallas to face Washington State in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

New NIL Deals for Baylor Football

Waco NIL Club is a new membership-based opportunity for Baylor fans to directly support Baylor Football.

Nearly every Baylor Football player tweeted the same message yesterday, so keep your eyes peeled for new NIL developments today!

Home Football Game Themes Announced

Baylor Football announced the themes for each of this season’s home games, starting off with fireworks for the season opener.

ODB Mailbag

ODB Mailbag is back! Drop all your questions in the comments.

Around the Web

IT’S BLUEY DAY!!!!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...