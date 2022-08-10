DBR: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced
Scott Drew, per usual, will play anyone anywhere. The Bears will travel to Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event, South Dakota for a rematch with Gonzaga, and then to Dallas to face Washington State in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
Mark your calendars! Our 2022-23 non-conference schedule is out— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 9, 2022
New NIL Deals for Baylor Football
Waco NIL Club is a new membership-based opportunity for Baylor fans to directly support Baylor Football.
Nearly every Baylor Football player tweeted the same message yesterday, so keep your eyes peeled for new NIL developments today!
Going to drop some HUGE NIL tomorrow that involves our whole team... we'll need Baylor nation's support... #SicEm— JORDAN JENKINS (@Jenkinsdabeast) August 9, 2022
Home Football Game Themes Announced
Baylor Football announced the themes for each of this season’s home games, starting off with fireworks for the season opener.
— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 9, 2022
Game 1 vs. UAlbany
Don't miss the Bears' season opener that includes a postgame fireworks display at McLane!
ODB Mailbag
ODB Mailbag is back! Drop all your questions in the comments.
