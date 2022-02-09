Daily Bears Report: Wednesday, 2/9/22

Today in Baylor Athletics
Women’s Basketball vs Kansas State plus SHIRTS
Additionally, this is the Salute to Heroes game. All military, first responders, and front line workers receive free admission to the game when they show their ID!
7:00pm, ESPN+
Be the coolest kids on @Baylor campus https://t.co/sJFM8sA8cO— Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) February 8, 2022
Men’s Basketball @ Kansas State
7:00pm, ESPN+
Bears looking for their 3rd straight win in Manhattan. Baylor is 4-1 in Big 12 road games this season. The rest of the conference? 16-28.
Around the Web
- NaLyssa Smith added to the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team
Another one— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 8, 2022
️ https://t.co/RE6IXtCR25#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/2fFBTfxtmH
- The Athletic had a great article that anonymously polled ACC, Big 12, and Big East coaches. Nice tidbits about Baylor and other Big 12 teams here.
"That day, when I saw a Black player play for Baylor… It just lit up my imagination and my hopes and dreams… It opened up the world to me."— Baylor University (@Baylor) February 9, 2022
-- @BaylorAthletics' Walter Abercrombie on the impact of John Westbrook, the SWC's first Black player #BHM pic.twitter.com/Eo8Y8wcZHj
