Daily Bears Report: Wednesday, 2/9/22

Today in Baylor Athletics

Women’s Basketball vs Kansas State plus SHIRTS

Additionally, this is the Salute to Heroes game. All military, first responders, and front line workers receive free admission to the game when they show their ID!

7:00pm, ESPN+

Be the coolest kids on @Baylor campus https://t.co/sJFM8sA8cO — Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) February 8, 2022

Men’s Basketball @ Kansas State

7:00pm, ESPN+

Bears looking for their 3rd straight win in Manhattan. Baylor is 4-1 in Big 12 road games this season. The rest of the conference? 16-28.

Around the Web

NaLyssa Smith added to the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team

The Athletic had a great article that anonymously polled ACC, Big 12, and Big East coaches. Nice tidbits about Baylor and other Big 12 teams here.