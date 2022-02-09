 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Bears Report: Wednesday, 2/9/22

Women’s Basketball vs Kansas State plus SHIRTS

Additionally, this is the Salute to Heroes game. All military, first responders, and front line workers receive free admission to the game when they show their ID!

7:00pm, ESPN+

Men’s Basketball @ Kansas State

7:00pm, ESPN+

Bears looking for their 3rd straight win in Manhattan. Baylor is 4-1 in Big 12 road games this season. The rest of the conference? 16-28.

  • NaLyssa Smith added to the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team

