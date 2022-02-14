 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Filed under:

Daily Bears Report: Monday, 2/14/22

Big weekend for the Bears across all sports, but with one emotional loss.

By mattisbear

Over the Weekend

Men’s Basketball handled Texas with ease at home on Saturday.

Unfortunately, fan favorite and veteran leader Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was lost for the season after a significant knee injury. Sending prayers your way, big man.

Women’s Basketball with a very casual 18-point win at home against West Virginia. NaLyssa Smith is a monster, no other way about it.

Baylor Softball’s kicked off their season on Thursday and ended it with a 10-0 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to complete their weekend at the Lady Demon Classic. This is the first 4-0 start in four years.

Men’s Tennis and Women’s Tennis both had impressive wins over the weekend as well.

Today in Baylor Athletics

Men’s Golf kicks off their spring season at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas. If you guys need a fourth, I truly don’t want to work today. Women’s Golf starts their season

Around the Web

From “rags to riches” story Matt Stafford came from the small town of... Highland Park... to win his first Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday Night.

Happy Valentine’s Day to those who celebrate. I need those Baylor Athletics-themed V-Day poems in the comments, NOW.

No. 10 Baylor WBB Battles, Pulls Away From West Virginia 75-57

No. 3 MT Endures No. 7 Virginia, 4-2

No. 25 WT Overwhelms Colorado, 5-2

Loading comments...