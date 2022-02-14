Daily Bears Report: Monday, 2/14/22

Over the Weekend

Men’s Basketball handled Texas with ease at home on Saturday.

Unfortunately, fan favorite and veteran leader Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was lost for the season after a significant knee injury. Sending prayers your way, big man.

Sad news for Everyday Jon. Prayers for a smooth recovery #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/FTRSf7GbG2 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 13, 2022

Women’s Basketball with a very casual 18-point win at home against West Virginia. NaLyssa Smith is a monster, no other way about it.

Baylor Softball’s kicked off their season on Thursday and ended it with a 10-0 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff to complete their weekend at the Lady Demon Classic. This is the first 4-0 start in four years.

Men’s Tennis and Women’s Tennis both had impressive wins over the weekend as well.

Today in Baylor Athletics

Men’s Golf kicks off their spring season at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas. If you guys need a fourth, I truly don’t want to work today. Women’s Golf starts their season

Around the Web

From “rags to riches” story Matt Stafford came from the small town of... Highland Park... to win his first Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday Night.

ESPN just called Highland Park in Dallas a “small town,” as if Stafford comes from humble beginnings. ‍♂️ — Jerome Solomon (@JeromeSolomon) February 13, 2022

This is the funniest video on the internet and I am not exaggerating even a little bit. pic.twitter.com/E3W9NxVcuH — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 14, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day to those who celebrate. I need those Baylor Athletics-themed V-Day poems in the comments, NOW.